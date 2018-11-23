“We expect Apple to see modest iPhone revenue growth in the long run, driven by the ASP increases,” Trefis Team and Great Speculations write. “Apple’s margins could also see some upside in the medium term due to multiple reasons. For one, Apple has been driving significant growth in its high-margin services business… Separately, the company could also see some tailwinds in the near term due to declining semiconductor prices.”
“Overall, Apple looks undervalued at the moment following the stock declines. The company currently trades at a forward P/E of just 13x (under 12x adjusted for net cash) based on our FY’19 EPS projection of $13.70 and the current market price of $177 per share as of Tuesday’s close,” Trefis Team and Great Speculations write. “Apple’s aggressive share repurchases are also another factor that will power EPS growth, with the company spending more than $70 billion in FY’18 on buybacks.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: AAPL was undervalued before its recent overdone haircut.
SEE ALSO:
Apple is no longer worth anywhere near one trillion dollars – November 23, 2018
Apple to lower iPhone XR pricing in Japan in order to boost sales – November 23, 2018
Why the bad news on Apple keeps on coming – November 23, 2018
In the darkest hour of Apple’s ‘white-knuckle period,’ some investors are loving it – November 21, 2018