“While shares of Apple have lagged over the past sessions, Wall Street must remember how lucrative the company’s services business could become within 10 years,” Brian Sozzi writes for TheStreet.

Sozzi writes, “RBC analyst Amit Daryanani estimates the business will represent 30% of Apple’s sales by 2025.”

“Meanwhile, all eyes on Netflix earnings after the close Monday,” Sozzi writes. “Amazon Prime Day could help push shares of Amazon beyond the $1 trillion valuation mark.”

MacDailyNews Take: Apple’s Services are an unstoppable juggernaut!

