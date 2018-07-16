Sozzi writes, “RBC analyst Amit Daryanani estimates the business will represent 30% of Apple’s sales by 2025.”
“Meanwhile, all eyes on Netflix earnings after the close Monday,” Sozzi writes. “Amazon Prime Day could help push shares of Amazon beyond the $1 trillion valuation mark.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Apple’s Services are an unstoppable juggernaut!
