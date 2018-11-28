“A much-anticipated bill that may give the U.S. government the ability to collect civil penalties if a company misuses consumer data on the internet or allows it to be stolen could be drafted early next year, a lawmaker said on Tuesday,” Diane Bartz reports for Reuters. “A subcommittee of the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee discussed elements of the bill on Tuesday, including the possibility that the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) could be given the authority as enforcer to oversee telecommunications companies and non-profits, exact civil penalties and create regulations.”

“Members of U.S. Congress from both parties have criticized Facebook, Alphabet Inc’s Google and Twitter Inc over data breaches, a lack of online privacy options and concern about political bias,” Bartz reports. “Republican Senator Jerry Moran, chairman of the consumer protection, product safety, insurance and data security subcommittee, said although he supported privacy rules he was not sure about imposing civil penalties.”

Senator Richard Blumenthal, a Democrat, said at the hearing he hoped a draft would be finished ‘early in the session (next year),'” Bartz reports. “Senator John Thune, who chairs the Commerce Committee, said his committee was also exploring privacy legislation but did not give details.”

