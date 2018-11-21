“Apple has acquired Silk Labs, an AI startup that focuses on making AI software ‘lightweight enough’ for consumer hardware like cameras and speakers, reports The Information,” Juli Clover reports for MacRumors. “”

“Apple purchased Silk Labs, a small startup with approximately a dozen employees, earlier this year,” Clover reports. “Silk’s website says that it aims to ‘bring next-generation visual and audio intelligence to connected products’ with ‘state-of-the-art image and audio recognition.'”

“Silk’s site suggests its technology has a number of potential uses for home security, retail analytics, package monitoring, digital display metrics, access control, parking lot monitoring, and building surveillance with capabilities like people detection, facial recognition, audio detection, [and] object recognition,” Clover reports.

