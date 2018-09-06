“In the statement, spokesman Devin O’Malley said that the department had monitored a hearing of a Senate Intelligence Committee on Wednesday, where Facebook Inc. and Twitter Inc. executives defended their companies before skeptical lawmakers,” Reuters reports. “‘The attorney general has convened a meeting with a number of state attorneys general this month to discuss a growing concern that these companies may be hurting competition and intentionally stifling the free exchange of ideas on their platforms,’ O’Malley said in a statement.”
Reuters reports, “The companies have been criticized for what others see as an effort to exclude conservative voices.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: You knew that was coming, too.
