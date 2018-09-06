“The Justice Department said on Wednesday that it will meet with state attorneys general to discuss concerns that social media platforms were ‘intentionally stifling the free exchange of ideas,'” Reuters reports.

“In the statement, spokesman Devin O’Malley said that the department had monitored a hearing of a Senate Intelligence Committee on Wednesday, where Facebook Inc. and Twitter Inc. executives defended their companies before skeptical lawmakers,” Reuters reports. “‘The attorney general has convened a meeting with a number of state attorneys general this month to discuss a growing concern that these companies may be hurting competition and intentionally stifling the free exchange of ideas on their platforms,’ O’Malley said in a statement.”

Reuters reports, “The companies have been criticized for what others see as an effort to exclude conservative voices.”

Read more in the full article here.