“In a move to defend his company’s decision to not ban Alex Jones, Twitter Chief Executive Jack Dorsey explained that Jones did not violate any rules,” Ryan Browne reports for CNBC. “‘We didn’t suspend Alex Jones or Infowars yesterday,’ Dorsey said in a Twitter post Tuesday. ‘We know that’s hard for many but the reason is simple: he hasn’t violated our rules. We’ll enforce if he does. And we’ll continue to promote a healthy conversational environment by ensuring tweets aren’t artificially amplified.'”

“Dorsey’s comments echoed an official statement from the company released earlier this week, after the controversial conspiracy theorist and radio host took to Twitter’s livestreaming service Periscope to rail against censorship,” Browne reports. “Apple was joined by Facebook, YouTube, Spotify and Pinterest in taking down accounts, pages and content controlled by Jones as the day progressed.”

“Twitter has been accused by conservatives — including Jones himself and President Donald Trump — of ‘shadow banning’ Republicans. Shadow banning refers to a practice in which search results are allegedly restricted for certain social media accounts,” Browne reports. “The company has denied this is the case, but said it was aware some accounts do not automatically populate its search function and that it was looking to resolve the issue.

