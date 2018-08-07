Apple has officially moved to China and is letting the government basically run Apple; and that, of course, is iTunes. Google is building a huge censorship search engine for them [China] and whistleblowers from inside Google say they’re preparing to use it here in America. In fact, they’re beta testing different parts of the system for China on American conservatives, nationalists, and Trump supporters…
This is 21st-century warfare. It’s happening right now. And it’s designed to silence the Amercian people and other populist movements around the world who are trying to struggle free from this corporate totalitarianism.
I’ve had a lot of top lawyers call me today and say, “Alex, we need to sue Apple. We need to sue all these groups that clearly are involved in cut and dry antitrust activities, working with other companies to delist you and block you from the marketplace of ideas, so, then when they demonize you, you don’t have a way to respond to them and they can destroy you and then, with that model, move on against everybody else.” — Alex Jones, August 6, 2018
MacDailyNews Take: Again, the inherent danger of censorhsip is that you make the censored more alluring by elevating their musings into ideas too “dangerous” to hear.
Obviously, this could be a slippery slope. For example, CEO Tim Cook, and by extension, Apple, are very big environmentalists and proponents the reduction of carbon footprints, multinational treaties in service of dealing with anthropogenic climate change, etc.
What happens to podcasts of anyone questioning the usefulness of certain treaties, datasets, estimates, projections, or the amount of human contribution to climate change?
As always in circumstances like these, where’s the line? Apple can certainly determine what constitutes “hate speech” for their service(s) and act accordingly, but as censorship increases, usefulness and breadth will naturally decrease.
Note also that Infowars.com’s The Alex Jones Show and other podcasts are readily availble elsewhere via Stitcher and other outlets.
Unlike Apple, it seems, we trust the intelligence of our readers to be able to listen to what they want and decide for themselves who to ignore and who to follow.
I disapprove of what you say, but I will defend to the death your right to say it. — Evelyn Beatrice Hall
