“Apple told Buzzfeed that it had removed the entire library for five of Jones’s six Infowars podcasts including the shows ‘War Room’ and the daily ‘The Alex Jones Show,'” McKay reports. “Only one program provided by Infowars, ‘RealNews with David Knight’ remained on Apple’s platforms on Sunday, according to media accounts.”
“In other recent actions against Jones, Facebook suspended the radio and Internet host’s personal profile for 30 days in late July from Facebook’s site for what the company said was bullying and hate speech,” McKay reports. “Also, Spotify, a music and podcast streaming company, said on Monday that it had now removed all of Jones’s Infowars programs from its platform. Last week it removed just some specific programs.”
MacDailyNews Take: Of course, the inherent danger of censorhsip is that you make the censored more alluring by elevating the musings run-of-the-mill crackpots into ideas too “dangerous” to hear.
MacDailyNews Note: In a statement Sunday evening to BuzzFeed News, an Apple spokesperson said:
Apple does not tolerate hate speech, and we have clear guidelines that creators and developers must follow to ensure we provide a safe environment for all of our users. Podcasts that violate these guidelines are removed from our directory making them no longer searchable or available for download or streaming. We believe in representing a wide range of views, so long as people are respectful to those with differing opinions.