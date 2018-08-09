“The company had not explained why the app remained available until issuing a statement on Wednesday,” Dave and Nellis report. “‘We strongly support all points of view being represented on the App Store, as long as the apps are respectful to users with differing opinions, and follow our clear guidelines, ensuring the App Store is a safe marketplace for all,’ Apple told Reuters in a statement.”
“Jones’ podcasts differed from the Infowars app in a key way. The podcast app allowed access to an extensive list of previous episodes, subjecting all of those past episodes to Apple’s content rules,” Dave and Nellis report. “The Infowars app contains only rebroadcasts of the current day’s episodes, subjecting a much smaller set of content to the rules. Apple said it regularly monitors all apps for content violations. ‘We continue to monitor apps for violations of our guidelines and if we find content that violates our guidelines and is harmful to users we will remove those apps from the store as we have done previously,’” Apple said.”
MacDailyNews Take: The 3rd-most download app this week? Sheesh.
Of course, the inherent danger of censorship is that you make the censored more alluring by elevating their musings into ideas too “dangerous” to hear. – MacDailyNews, August 6, 2018
