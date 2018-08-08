“What’s more he claims the publicity surrounding the action taken by the likes of YouTube, Facebook and Apple – who have blocked his content and removed his channels – has gained him millions of subscribers – not lost him followers,” Parry reports. “Jones claims 5.6million people have subscribed to the Infowars newsletter and free podcast in the past 48 hours.”
Parry reports, “Branding what’s happened ‘bull***t’, the 44-year-old Texan said… ‘Because I play devil’s advocate, because I play both sides, they’ve taken me out of context, they are using me as a test case to try to bring an EU style web censorship. They’ve got mainline Democratic senators saying they ought to restrict Fox News, Tucker Carlson, Matt Drudge, the President himself. They are misrepresenting what I’ve said and done and are using that to set a precedent for internet-wide de-platforming, censorship beyond what Russia does, what China does, ahead of the midterms (election). The whole thing is fake… The good news is Infowars has had the highest traffic it’s ever had – 5.6 million new subscribers in the past 48 hours – and so has my radio show.'”
MacDailyNews Take: Hoo boy. What was that we wrote when Apple yanked the links to Jones’ podcasts? Oh, right:
Of course, the inherent danger of censorship is that you make the censored more alluring by elevating their musings into ideas too “dangerous” to hear. – MacDailyNews, August 6, 2018
Always being right is both a boon and a curse, but we’re unfailingly happy to share our gift with you, dear readers. 😉
