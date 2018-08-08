“Infowars motor mouth Alex Jones has issued a ‘never surrender’ battle cry to his army of alt-right followers after a string of tech giants hammered him over his controversial views,” Ryan Parry reports for The Daily Mail. “In an exclusive interview with DailyMail.com he launched an expletive-laden laden rant claiming the Democratic Party staged the ‘desperate’ onslaught and says he’s a ‘sacrificial lamb’ who has been likened to Hitler for the purposes of a wider attack on free speech.”

“What’s more he claims the publicity surrounding the action taken by the likes of YouTube, Facebook and Apple – who have blocked his content and removed his channels – has gained him millions of subscribers – not lost him followers,” Parry reports. “Jones claims 5.6million people have subscribed to the Infowars newsletter and free podcast in the past 48 hours.”

Parry reports, “Branding what’s happened ‘bull***t’, the 44-year-old Texan said… ‘Because I play devil’s advocate, because I play both sides, they’ve taken me out of context, they are using me as a test case to try to bring an EU style web censorship. They’ve got mainline Democratic senators saying they ought to restrict Fox News, Tucker Carlson, Matt Drudge, the President himself. They are misrepresenting what I’ve said and done and are using that to set a precedent for internet-wide de-platforming, censorship beyond what Russia does, what China does, ahead of the midterms (election). The whole thing is fake… The good news is Infowars has had the highest traffic it’s ever had – 5.6 million new subscribers in the past 48 hours – and so has my radio show.'”

