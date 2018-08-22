“Ben Wizner, the director of the American Civil Liberties Union’s (ACLU) speech, privacy and technology project, warned Monday that bans against Alex Jones and Infowars could set a dangerous precedent,” Megan Keller reports for The Hill. “Wizner told HuffPost that the hate speech policies many social media companies cited when they banned Jones can be ‘misused and abused.'”

“Earlier this month, Jones’s content was pulled from Facebook, YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Vimeo for violating policies related to hate speech,” Keller reports. “He was later hit with a temporary suspension by Twitter as well.”

“Wizner said companies had a constitutional right to regulate speech on their platforms, but added that hate speech ‘turns out to be an extremely subjective term,'” Keller reports. “In particular, Wizner told HuffPost that he is worried about massive private companies holding the power to define that ambiguous category… President Trump has also expressed his own concerns about platforms’ attempts to police content. On Monday, he told Reuters that it is ‘dangerous’ for Facebook and Twitter to limit who can and cannot speak on their platforms.”

