“Twitter Inc. on Tuesday suspended the far-right talk-show host Alex Jones for violating the social media company’s policies,” Tripp Mickle reports for The Wall Street Journal. “Mr. Jones will be blocked from posting on Twitter for seven days because of an offending tweet, the company said. Twitter declined to comment on the content that violated its policies, but in a note to Mr. Jones it said a tweet about taking action against web censorship included a link to a video that violated the company’s policy against targeted harassment of someone or inciting others to intimidate or harass someone.”

“Twitter’s move came more than a week after technology companies, including Apple Inc., YouTube and Facebook Inc. removed content from Mr. Jones or his far-right site, Infowars,” Mickle reports. “The actions against Infowars intensified a growing debate over what role tech companies play in policing controversial content on their platforms while they simultaneously support the principle of free speech.”

“As Apple removed links to some Infowars podcasts and YouTube terminated some of its channels,” Mickle reports, “Twitter’s Chief Executive Jack Dorsey said his company didn’t remove Mr. Jones or Infowars because neither had violated the platform’s policies.”

Read more in the full article here.