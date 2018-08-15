“Twitter’s move came more than a week after technology companies, including Apple Inc., YouTube and Facebook Inc. removed content from Mr. Jones or his far-right site, Infowars,” Mickle reports. “The actions against Infowars intensified a growing debate over what role tech companies play in policing controversial content on their platforms while they simultaneously support the principle of free speech.”
“As Apple removed links to some Infowars podcasts and YouTube terminated some of its channels,” Mickle reports, “Twitter’s Chief Executive Jack Dorsey said his company didn’t remove Mr. Jones or Infowars because neither had violated the platform’s policies.”
MacDailyNews Take: It’s a ban-fest!
Of course, the inherent danger of censorship is that you make the censored more alluring by elevating their musings into ideas too “dangerous” to hear. – MacDailyNews, August 6, 2018
Sunlight is said to be the best of disinfectants; electric light the most efficient policeman. — Louis D. Brandeis
