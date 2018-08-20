“Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said on Saturday that he ‘fully admit[s]’ Twitter employees share a largely left-leaning bias after facing accusations that conservatives are discriminated against on the social media platform,” Jon Bowden reports for The Hill.

“In an interview that aired Saturday on CNN, Dorsey said his company has a responsibility to be open about its political viewpoints, but to operate without bias when applying content policies to users,” Bowden reports. “‘We need to constantly show that we are not adding our own bias, which I fully admit is … is more left-leaning,’ Dorsey says.

‘But the real question behind the question is, are we doing something according to political ideology or viewpoints? And we are not. Period,’ he added.”

“Dorsey’s remarks follow criticism from the right over supposed ‘shadow-banning’ of conservative users,” Bowden reports.

Social Media is totally discriminating against Republican/Conservative voices. Speaking loudly and clearly for the Trump Administration, we won’t let that happen. They are closing down the opinions of many people on the RIGHT, while at the same time doing nothing to others……. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 18, 2018

…..Censorship is a very dangerous thing & absolutely impossible to police. If you are weeding out Fake News, there is nothing so Fake as CNN & MSNBC, & yet I do not ask that their sick behavior be removed. I get used to it and watch with a grain of salt, or don’t watch at all.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 18, 2018

….Too many voices are being destroyed, some good & some bad, and that cannot be allowed to happen. Who is making the choices, because I can already tell you that too many mistakes are being made. Let everybody participate, good & bad, and we will all just have to figure it out! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 18, 2018

Bowden reports, “Dorsey is expected to testify next month before the Senate Intelligence Committee on the issue of Russia’s election interference, and faces a possible subpoena from the House Energy and Commerce Committee over allegations of discrimination against conservatives on the platform.”

Read more in the full article here.