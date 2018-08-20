“In an interview that aired Saturday on CNN, Dorsey said his company has a responsibility to be open about its political viewpoints, but to operate without bias when applying content policies to users,” Bowden reports. “‘We need to constantly show that we are not adding our own bias, which I fully admit is … is more left-leaning,’ Dorsey says.
‘But the real question behind the question is, are we doing something according to political ideology or viewpoints? And we are not. Period,’ he added.”
“Dorsey’s remarks follow criticism from the right over supposed ‘shadow-banning’ of conservative users,” Bowden reports.
Bowden reports, “Dorsey is expected to testify next month before the Senate Intelligence Committee on the issue of Russia’s election interference, and faces a possible subpoena from the House Energy and Commerce Committee over allegations of discrimination against conservatives on the platform.”
MacDailyNews Take: How do you prove that no one on your staff is letting their own personal political bias cloud their judgment?
