“But he does have a solution,” Moran reports. “Trump tweeted that ‘too many voices are being destroyed, some good and some bad, and that cannot be allowed to happen.’ So, he added: ‘Let everybody participate, good & bad, and we will all just have to figure it out!'”
Moran reports, “Trump accused social media giants of ‘closing down the opinions of many people on the RIGHT, while at the same time doing nothing to others.'”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take:
Of course, the inherent danger of censorship is that you make the censored more alluring by elevating their musings into ideas too “dangerous” to hear. – MacDailyNews, August 6, 2018
Sunlight is said to be the best of disinfectants; electric light the most efficient policeman. — Louis D. Brandeis
“Hate speech” too often means, “I hate your speech, so I’m going to try to shut you up.” – MacDailyNews, August 8, 2018
I disapprove of what you say, but I will defend to the death your right to say it. — Evelyn Beatrice Hall
SEE ALSO:
Twitter bans Alex Jones from posting on Twitter for seven days – August 15, 2018
Apple is monitoring Alex Jones’ Infowars app for content violations as it becomes 3rd-most downloaded app this week – August 9, 2018
Alex Jones: Infowars has racked up 5.6 million new subscribers in the past 48 hours – August 8, 2018
Tim Cook sends Mark Zuckerberg, YouTube, and Spotify scrambling over Infowars’ Alex Jones – August 8, 2018
Jack Dorsey explains why Twitter isn’t banning Alex Jones and Infowars – August 8, 2018
Infowars’ Alex Jones blasts Apple, Google, others; warns on internet censorship – August 7, 2018
Apple’s ‘Infowars’ move thrusts tech giant into the debate over censoring content on internet platforms – August 6, 2018
Apple removes most of Alex Jones’ Infowars podcasts from iTunes Store – August 6, 2018