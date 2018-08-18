“President Donald Trump used Twitter to tear into social media companies Saturday morning, claiming they were ‘totally discriminating against Republican/Conservative voices,'” Lee Moran reports for The Huffington Post.

“But he does have a solution,” Moran reports. “Trump tweeted that ‘too many voices are being destroyed, some good and some bad, and that cannot be allowed to happen.’ So, he added: ‘Let everybody participate, good & bad, and we will all just have to figure it out!'”

Moran reports, “Trump accused social media giants of ‘closing down the opinions of many people on the RIGHT, while at the same time doing nothing to others.'”

Social Media is totally discriminating against Republican/Conservative voices. Speaking loudly and clearly for the Trump Administration, we won’t let that happen. They are closing down the opinions of many people on the RIGHT, while at the same time doing nothing to others……. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 18, 2018

…..Censorship is a very dangerous thing & absolutely impossible to police. If you are weeding out Fake News, there is nothing so Fake as CNN & MSNBC, & yet I do not ask that their sick behavior be removed. I get used to it and watch with a grain of salt, or don’t watch at all.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 18, 2018

….Too many voices are being destroyed, some good & some bad, and that cannot be allowed to happen. Who is making the choices, because I can already tell you that too many mistakes are being made. Let everybody participate, good & bad, and we will all just have to figure it out! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 18, 2018

Read more in the full article here.