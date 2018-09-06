“The ban appears to be related to a heated exchange between Jones and a CNN reporter Wednesday, which Jones live-streamed on the Twitter-owned video service Periscope,” Salinas reports. “Jones ranted at the reporter, as well as Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, following back-to-back congressional hearings where Dorsey addressed online election interference, as well as accusations of political bias and conservative censorship on the platform.”
Salinas reports, “The ban comes weeks after Jones’ accounts were removed or suspended by other major tech companies including Apple, Facebook and YouTube.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: You knew that was coming.
