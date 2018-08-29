“U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday accused Google’s search engine of promoting negative news articles and hiding ‘fair media’ coverage of him, vowing to address the situation without providing evidence or giving details of action he might take,” Ginger Gibson and Susan Heavey report for Reuters. “Trump’s attack against the Alphabet Inc unit follows a string of grievances against technology companies, including social media Twitter Inc and Facebook Inc, which he has accused of silencing conservative voices.. He frequently berates news outlets for what he perceives as unfair coverage.”

“Trump said in several tweets on Tuesday that Google search results for ‘Trump News’ were ‘rigged’ against him because they showed only coverage from outlets like CNN and not conservative publications, suggesting the practice was illegal,” Gibson and Heavey report. “‘I think Google is really taking advantage of our people,’ Trump said on Tuesday in the Oval Office. ‘Google, and Twitter and Facebook, they are really treading on very, very troubled territory, and they have to be careful. It’s not fair to large portions of the population.'”

“Some Republican U.S. lawmakers have also raised concerns about social media companies removing content from some conservatives, and have called Twitter’s chief executive to testify before a House of Representatives panel on Sept. 5,” Gibson and Heavey report. “Earlier this month, Alphabet’s YouTube joined Apple Inc and Facebook in removing some content from Infowars, a website run by conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.”

