“President Donald Trump has accused Google of rigging the search results for the phrase ‘Trump news,'” BBC News reports. “In a tweet, he accused the technology giant of prioritising negative news stories from what he described as the ‘national left-wing media.'”

“He said most of the stories that appeared on the results page were negative and that conservative reporting was being ‘suppressed,'” The Beeb reports. “Google states on its support page that there are ‘over 200 factors’ that feed into the ranking of a web page on its search engine.”

“In his tweets, President Trump claimed that 96% of the news articles presented by Google in response to the phrase ‘Trump news’ were from left-wing news outlets,” The Beeb reports. “[The 96% figure] appears to have come from analysis by Paula Bolyard at the conservative news site PJ Media [96 Percent of Google Search Results for ‘Trump’ News Are from Liberal Media Outlets]. Ms Bolyard reported the 96% figure and said CNN had the greatest number of featured links, which President Trump mentioned as well. ‘I performed the search multiple times using different computers – registered to different users – and Google returned similar results,’ she wrote. ‘While not scientific, the results suggest a pattern of bias against right-leaning content.'”

Google search results for “Trump News” shows only the viewing/reporting of Fake New Media. In other words, they have it RIGGED, for me & others, so that almost all stories & news is BAD. Fake CNN is prominent. Republican/Conservative & Fair Media is shut out. Illegal? 96% of… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 28, 2018

….results on “Trump News” are from National Left-Wing Media, very dangerous. Google & others are suppressing voices of Conservatives and hiding information and news that is good. They are controlling what we can & cannot see. This is a very serious situation-will be addressed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 28, 2018

