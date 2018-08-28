“He said most of the stories that appeared on the results page were negative and that conservative reporting was being ‘suppressed,'” The Beeb reports. “Google states on its support page that there are ‘over 200 factors’ that feed into the ranking of a web page on its search engine.”
“In his tweets, President Trump claimed that 96% of the news articles presented by Google in response to the phrase ‘Trump news’ were from left-wing news outlets,” The Beeb reports. “[The 96% figure] appears to have come from analysis by Paula Bolyard at the conservative news site PJ Media [96 Percent of Google Search Results for ‘Trump’ News Are from Liberal Media Outlets]. Ms Bolyard reported the 96% figure and said CNN had the greatest number of featured links, which President Trump mentioned as well. ‘I performed the search multiple times using different computers – registered to different users – and Google returned similar results,’ she wrote. ‘While not scientific, the results suggest a pattern of bias against right-leaning content.'”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Only Google knows for sure how their algorithm works. As with news sources, use different search engines, too.
Do not solely trust Google News. Do not solely trust Apple News. Do not trust any single gatekeeper.
The best way to consume so-called “news” is to cast a wide net.
As always, readers of “news” need to consider the sources and interpret what they are being told accordingly. The more disparate sources you can find, the better. And we don’t mean different newspaper, network, website brands that are all owned by the same conglomerate. Determining the actual ownership of your “news” sources is an investment that requires a bit of time, but it is very enlightening. — MacDailyNews Take, June 17, 2015
SEE ALSO:
The Boston Globe Editorial Board: Break up Google – June 16, 2018
Bernstein: Google to pay Apple $3 billion this year to remain the default search engine on iPhones and iPads – August 14, 2017
James Damore: Why I was fired by Google – August 12, 2017
European Union hits Google with record $2.73 billion fine for abusing internet search monopoly – June 27, 2017