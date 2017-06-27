“The EU said Google had broken EU competition law by exploiting the power of its search engine to promote its online shopping service, at the expense of other price comparison sites,” Titcomb reports. “It said that when internet users searched Google for products such as clothes or electronics, the results would prominently and boldly feature Google’s own price comparison service and relegate rivals.”
“Google said the company would consider an appeal,” Titcomb reports. “Separately, the EU is still investigating Google abusing the dominance of its Android operating system and its AdSense advertising network.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: As we wrote last July:
Imagine if your livelihood depended on one company that had not only monopolized web search (and, thereby, basically controlled how new customers find you), but also controlled the bulk of online advertising dollars which funded your business and which they could pull, simply threaten to pull, or reduce rates at any time? Now also imagine if you believe this monopolist basically stole the product of another company that is the very subject of your business? How much would you criticize the monopolist thief’s business practices?
You might guess that it would be a tough road to walk. (We’re only imagining, of course!)
That would be a good example of why monopolies are bad for everyone.
The U.S. government has utterly failed to police Google. Because the people with the power to do so currently are corrupt. Follow the money. Hopefully, the European Union will help to correct the situation.
In the meantime, stop using Google search and Google products wherever possible. Monopolies are bad for everyone.
