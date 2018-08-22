“President Trump on Tuesday railed against social media censorship, declaring he would ‘rather have fake news than have anybody… stopped and censored,'” Brett Samuels reports for The Hill. “”

“During a rally in Charleston, W. Va., Trump told the crowd that his administration is ‘standing up to social media censorship.’ While the issue has been championed by conservatives, Trump pushed back against potential censorship of any accounts, regardless of political affiliation,” Samuels reports. “I would rather have fake news than have anybody — including liberals, socialists, anything — than have anybody stopped and censored,” Trump said. ‘You can’t pick one person and say ‘well we don’t like what he’s been saying, he’s out,” he added. He warned against embracing censorship of opposing viewpoints, because ‘it can turn around, it can be them next.'”

“You can’t have censorship.” Pres. Trump at West Virginia rally: "I would rather have fake news than have anybody – including liberals, socialists, anything – than have anybody stopped or censored.” https://t.co/toeBQCE1Zg pic.twitter.com/aMKCfTFRtW — ABC News (@ABC) August 22, 2018

