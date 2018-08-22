“During a rally in Charleston, W. Va., Trump told the crowd that his administration is ‘standing up to social media censorship.’ While the issue has been championed by conservatives, Trump pushed back against potential censorship of any accounts, regardless of political affiliation,” Samuels reports. “I would rather have fake news than have anybody — including liberals, socialists, anything — than have anybody stopped and censored,” Trump said. ‘You can’t pick one person and say ‘well we don’t like what he’s been saying, he’s out,” he added. He warned against embracing censorship of opposing viewpoints, because ‘it can turn around, it can be them next.'”
MacDailyNews Take: We learned in a U.S. elementary school — public, no less — that speech isn’t free if you don’t allow everyone to speak. It’s messy, but it’s the only way, and it all works itself out in the end – the crazy speechmakers are ridiculed and they lose credibility; those who earn credibility get listened to.
Did U.S. public schools of more recent vintage stop teaching this exceedingly basic fact?
Sunlight is said to be the best of disinfectants; electric light the most efficient policeman. — Louis D. Brandeis
“Hate speech” too often means, “I hate your speech, so I’m going to try to shut you up.” – MacDailyNews, August 8, 2018
I disapprove of what you say, but I will defend to the death your right to say it. — Evelyn Beatrice Hall
