In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $1.08, or 0.52%, to hit a new all-time closing high of $209.07. Apple’s previous all-time closing high was $207.99 set on August 3, 2018.

AAPL’s all-time intraday high stands at $209.25, also set today.

Apple’s 52-week low stands at $149.16.



Apple, the world’s most valuable company, currently has a market value of $1.010 trillion.



The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:

1. Apple (AAPL) – $1.010T

2. Amazon.com (AMZN) – $901.223B

3. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $851.516B

4. Microsoft (MSFT) – $830.784B

5. Facebook (FB) – $536.128B

Selected companies’ current market values:

• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $514.398B

• Walmart (WMT) – $264.602B

• Intel (INTC) – $227.322B

• Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) – $214.572B

• Cisco (CSCO) – $203.635B

• Disney (DIS) – $172.418B

• IBM (IBM) – $134.042B

• Adobe (ADBE) – $124.428B

• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $97.532B

• Sony (SNE) – $69.547B

• Tesla (TSLA) – $58.068B

• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $38.225B

• Spotify (SPOT) – $32.056B

• Sirius XM (SIRI) – $30.923B

• Twitter (TWTR) – $24.724B

• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $18.834B

• BlackBerry (BB) – $5.510B

• Pandora (P) – $2.136B

• Sonos (SONO) – $2.060B

• Fitbit (FIT) – $1.313B

• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $131.110M

AAPL quote via NASDAQ here.