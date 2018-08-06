AAPL’s all-time intraday high stands at $209.25, also set today.
Apple’s 52-week low stands at $149.16.
Apple, the world’s most valuable company, currently has a market value of $1.010 trillion.
The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:
1. Apple (AAPL) – $1.010T
2. Amazon.com (AMZN) – $901.223B
3. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $851.516B
4. Microsoft (MSFT) – $830.784B
5. Facebook (FB) – $536.128B
Selected companies’ current market values:
• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $514.398B
• Walmart (WMT) – $264.602B
• Intel (INTC) – $227.322B
• Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) – $214.572B
• Cisco (CSCO) – $203.635B
• Disney (DIS) – $172.418B
• IBM (IBM) – $134.042B
• Adobe (ADBE) – $124.428B
• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $97.532B
• Sony (SNE) – $69.547B
• Tesla (TSLA) – $58.068B
• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $38.225B
• Spotify (SPOT) – $32.056B
• Sirius XM (SIRI) – $30.923B
• Twitter (TWTR) – $24.724B
• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $18.834B
• BlackBerry (BB) – $5.510B
• Pandora (P) – $2.136B
• Sonos (SONO) – $2.060B
• Fitbit (FIT) – $1.313B
• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $131.110M
AAPL quote via NASDAQ here.
MacDailyNews Take: Gaudy. 🙂
SEE ALSO:
Apple shares hit new all-time intraday and closing highs – August 3, 2018
Apple shares hit new all-time intraday and closing highs – August 2, 2018
Apple shares hit new all-time intraday and closing highs – August 1, 2018
Apple shares hit new all-time intraday and closing highs – July 25, 2018
Apple shares hit new all-time intraday and closing highs – June 6, 2018
Apple shares hit new all-time intraday and closing highs – June 5, 2018
Apple shares hit new all-time intraday and closing highs – June 4, 2018
Apple shares hit new all-time closing high – June 1. 2018
Apple shares hit new all-time closing high – May 10, 2018
Apple shares hit new all-time closing high – May 9, 2018
Apple shares hit new all-time closing high – May 8, 2018
Apple shares hit new all-time intraday and closing highs – May 7, 2018
Apple shares hit new all-time intraday and closing highs – May 4, 2018
Apple shares hit new all-time intraday and closing highs – March 12, 2018