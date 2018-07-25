In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $1.82, or 0.94%, to hit a new all-time closing high of $194.82. Apple’s previous all-time closing high was $193.98 set on June 6, 2018.

AAPL’s all-time intraday high stands at $194.85, also set today.

Apple’s 52-week low stands at $147.30.



Apple, the world’s most valuable company, currently has a market value of $957.568 billion.



The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:

1. Apple (AAPL) – $957.568B

2. Amazon.com (AMZN) – $904.274B

3. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $869.459B

4. Microsoft (MSFT) – $851.529B

5. Facebook (FB) – $629.5828B

Selected companies’ current market values:

• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $494.136B

• Walmart (WMT) – $259.556B

• Intel (INTC) – $244.324B

• Cisco (CSCO) – $202.976B

• Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) – $195.548B

• Disney (DIS) – $151.899B

• IBM (IBM) – $134.592B

• Adobe (ADBE) – $128.865B

• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $96.174B

• Sony (SNE) – $69.318B

• Tesla (TSLA) – $52.422B

• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $37.509B

• Sirius XM (SIRI) – $31.978B

• Twitter (TWTR) – $33.161B

• Spotify (SPOT) – $33.490B

• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $15.558B

• BlackBerry (BB) – $5.606B

• Pandora (P) – $2.166B

• Fitbit (FIT) – $1.441B

• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $136.745M

