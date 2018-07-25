AAPL’s all-time intraday high stands at $194.85, also set today.
Apple’s 52-week low stands at $147.30.
Apple, the world’s most valuable company, currently has a market value of $957.568 billion.
The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:
1. Apple (AAPL) – $957.568B
2. Amazon.com (AMZN) – $904.274B
3. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $869.459B
4. Microsoft (MSFT) – $851.529B
5. Facebook (FB) – $629.5828B
Selected companies’ current market values:
• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $494.136B
• Walmart (WMT) – $259.556B
• Intel (INTC) – $244.324B
• Cisco (CSCO) – $202.976B
• Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) – $195.548B
• Disney (DIS) – $151.899B
• IBM (IBM) – $134.592B
• Adobe (ADBE) – $128.865B
• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $96.174B
• Sony (SNE) – $69.318B
• Tesla (TSLA) – $52.422B
• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $37.509B
• Sirius XM (SIRI) – $31.978B
• Twitter (TWTR) – $33.161B
• Spotify (SPOT) – $33.490B
• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $15.558B
• BlackBerry (BB) – $5.606B
• Pandora (P) – $2.166B
• Fitbit (FIT) – $1.441B
• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $136.745M
AAPL quote via NASDAQ here.
MacDailyNews Note: Just a $42 billion and change to go!
