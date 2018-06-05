AAPL’s all-time intraday high stands at $193.94, also set today.
Apple’s 52-week low stands at $142.20.
Apple, the world’s most valuable company, currently has a market value of $950.146 billion.
The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:
1. Apple (AAPL) – $950.146B
2. Amazon.com (AMZN) – $823.115B
3. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $796.262B
4. Microsoft (MSFT) – $785.146B
5. Facebook (FB) – $558.49B
Selected companies’ current market values:
• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $472.519B
• Walmart (WMT) – $249.839B
• Intel (INTC) – $263.43B
• Cisco (CSCO) – $205.375B
• Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) – $195.449B
• Disney (DIS) – $148.963B
• IBM (IBM) – $131.912B
• Adobe (ADBE) – $124.447B
• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $77.444B
• Sony (SNE) – $60.942B
• Tesla (TSLA) – $49.432B
• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $38.441B
• Sirius XM (SIRI) – $31.620B
• Spotify (SPOT) – $29.388B
• Twitter (TWTR) – $29.846B
• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $14.395B
• BlackBerry (BB) – $6.559B
• Pandora (P) – $1.938B
• Fitbit (FIT) – $1.508B
• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $132.989M
MacDailyNews Note: Just a mere $50 billion to go! 🙂
