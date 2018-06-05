In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $1.48, or 0.77%, to hit a new all-time closing high of $193.31. Apple’s previous all-time closing high was $191.83 set on June 4, 2018.

AAPL’s all-time intraday high stands at $193.94, also set today.

Apple’s 52-week low stands at $142.20.

Apple, the world’s most valuable company, currently has a market value of $950.146 billion.

The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:

1. Apple (AAPL) – $950.146B

2. Amazon.com (AMZN) – $823.115B

3. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $796.262B

4. Microsoft (MSFT) – $785.146B

5. Facebook (FB) – $558.49B

Selected companies’ current market values:

• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $472.519B

• Walmart (WMT) – $249.839B

• Intel (INTC) – $263.43B

• Cisco (CSCO) – $205.375B

• Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) – $195.449B

• Disney (DIS) – $148.963B

• IBM (IBM) – $131.912B

• Adobe (ADBE) – $124.447B

• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $77.444B

• Sony (SNE) – $60.942B

• Tesla (TSLA) – $49.432B

• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $38.441B

• Sirius XM (SIRI) – $31.620B

• Spotify (SPOT) – $29.388B

• Twitter (TWTR) – $29.846B

• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $14.395B

• BlackBerry (BB) – $6.559B

• Pandora (P) – $1.938B

• Fitbit (FIT) – $1.508B

• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $132.989M

AAPL quote via NASDAQ here.