In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $6.94, or 3.92%, to hit a new all-time closing high of $183.83. Apple’s previous all-time closing high was $181.72 set on March 12, 2018.

AAPL’s all-time intraday high stands at $184.25, also set today.

Apple’s 52-week low stands at $142.20.

Apple, the world’s most valuable company, currently has a market value of $932.755 billion.

The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:

1. Apple (AAPL) – $932.755B

2. Amazon.com (AMZN) – $767.12B

3. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $729.293B

4. Microsoft (MSFT) – $731.133B

5. Facebook (FB) – $511.221B

Selected companies’ current market values:

• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $482.243B

• Walmart (WMT) – $258.431B

• Intel (INTC) – $245.955B

• Cisco (CSCO) – $218.234B

• Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) – $197.381B

• Disney (DIS) – $152.097B

• IBM (IBM) – $132.105B

• Adobe (ADBE) – $112.534B

• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $86.733B

• Sony (SNE) – $60.128B

• Tesla (TSLA) – $58.406B

• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $35.585B

• Sirius XM (SIRI) – $29.873B

• Twitter (TWTR) – $23.276B

• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $10.932B

• BlackBerry (BB) – $5.850B

• Pandora (P) – $1.757B

• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $131.0687M

