AAPL’s all-time intraday high stands at $184.25, also set today.
Apple’s 52-week low stands at $142.20.
Apple, the world’s most valuable company, currently has a market value of $932.755 billion.
The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:
1. Apple (AAPL) – $932.755B
2. Amazon.com (AMZN) – $767.12B
3. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $729.293B
4. Microsoft (MSFT) – $731.133B
5. Facebook (FB) – $511.221B
Selected companies’ current market values:
• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $482.243B
• Walmart (WMT) – $258.431B
• Intel (INTC) – $245.955B
• Cisco (CSCO) – $218.234B
• Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) – $197.381B
• Disney (DIS) – $152.097B
• IBM (IBM) – $132.105B
• Adobe (ADBE) – $112.534B
• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $86.733B
• Sony (SNE) – $60.128B
• Tesla (TSLA) – $58.406B
• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $35.585B
• Sirius XM (SIRI) – $29.873B
• Twitter (TWTR) – $23.276B
• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $10.932B
• BlackBerry (BB) – $5.850B
• Pandora (P) – $1.757B
• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $131.0687M
AAPL quote via NASDAQ here.
MacDailyNews Take: Only $67.245 billion to go!
SEE ALSO:
Apple shares hit new all-time intraday and closing highs – March 12, 2018