In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $1.74, or 0.97%, to hit a new all-time closing high of $181.72. Apple’s previous all-time closing high was $179.98 set on March 9, 2018.

AAPL’s all-time intraday high stands at $182.39, also set today.

Apple’s 52-week low stands at $138.62.

Apple, the world’s most valuable company, currently has a market value of $922.049 billion.

The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:

1. Apple (AAPL) – $922.049B

2. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $810.349B

3. Amazon.com (AMZN) – $773.792B

4. Microsoft (MSFT) – $745.109B

5. Facebook (FB) – $536.728B

Selected companies’ current market values:

• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $525.292B

• Walmart (WMT) – $260.897B

• Intel (INTC) – $241.114B

• Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) – $224.991B

• Cisco (CSCO) – $219.438B

• Disney (DIS) – $158.127B

• IBM (IBM) – $147.626B

• Adobe (ADBE) – $108.997B

• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $86.483B

• Sony (SNE) – $62.113B

• Tesla (TSLA) – $58.406B

• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $39.122B

• Sirius XM (SIRI) – $29.646B

• Twitter (TWTR) – $26.559B

• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $11.174B

• BlackBerry (BB) – $6.937B

• Pandora (P) – $1.318B

• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $126.587M

AAPL quote via NASDAQ here.