AAPL’s all-time intraday high stands at $182.39, also set today.
Apple’s 52-week low stands at $138.62.
Apple, the world’s most valuable company, currently has a market value of $922.049 billion.
The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:
1. Apple (AAPL) – $922.049B
2. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $810.349B
3. Amazon.com (AMZN) – $773.792B
4. Microsoft (MSFT) – $745.109B
5. Facebook (FB) – $536.728B
Selected companies’ current market values:
• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $525.292B
• Walmart (WMT) – $260.897B
• Intel (INTC) – $241.114B
• Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) – $224.991B
• Cisco (CSCO) – $219.438B
• Disney (DIS) – $158.127B
• IBM (IBM) – $147.626B
• Adobe (ADBE) – $108.997B
• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $86.483B
• Sony (SNE) – $62.113B
• Tesla (TSLA) – $58.406B
• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $39.122B
• Sirius XM (SIRI) – $29.646B
• Twitter (TWTR) – $26.559B
• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $11.174B
• BlackBerry (BB) – $6.937B
• Pandora (P) – $1.318B
• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $126.587M
AAPL quote via NASDAQ here.
MacDailyNews Take: Apple is only around $78 billion – or merely two HPs – from becoming a trillion-dollar company.
