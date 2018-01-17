AAPL’s all-time intraday high stands at $179.38, set on January 16, 2018.
Apple’s 52-week low stands at $119.37.
Apple, the world’s most valuable company, currently has a market value of $911.092 billion.
The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:
1. Apple (AAPL) – $911.092B
2. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $789.411B
3. Microsoft (MSFT) – $695.393B
4. Amazon.com (AMZN) – $624.024B
5. Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $529.709B
Selected companies’ current market values:
• Facebook (FB) – $529.709B
• Walmart (WMT) – $304.236B
• Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) – $213.695B
• Intel (INTC) – $207.745B
• Cisco (CSCO) – $203.677B
• Disney (DIS) – $168.785B
• IBM (IBM) – $155.987B
• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $91.908B
• Adobe (ADBE) – $96.858B
• Sony (SNE) – $65.664B
• Tesla (TSLA) – $58.346B
• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $38.597B
• Sirius XM (SIRI) – $25.001B
• Twitter (TWTR) – $18.166B
• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $11.751B
• BlackBerry (BB) – $7.205B
• Pandora (P) – $1.131B
• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $120.115M
AAPL quote via NASDAQ here.
MacDailyNews Take: Only $88.908 billion to go!
SEE ALSO:
Apple shares hit new all-time intraday and closing highs – January 12, 2017
Apple shares hit new all-time intraday and closing highs – December 18, 2017
Apple shares hit new all-time intraday and closing highs – November 8, 2017
Apple shares hit new all-time intraday and closing highs – November 7, 2017
Apple shares hit new all-time intraday and closing highs – November 6, 2017
Apple shares hit new all-time intraday and closing highs – November 3, 2017
Apple shares hit new all-time intraday and closing highs – October 31, 2017
Apple shares hit new all-time intraday and closing highs – October 30, 2017
Apple shares hit new all-time intraday and closing highs – September 3, 2017