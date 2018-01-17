In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $2.91, or 1.65%, to hit a new all-time closing high of $179.10. Apple’s previous all-time closing high was $177.09 set on January 12, 2018.

AAPL’s all-time intraday high stands at $179.38, set on January 16, 2018.

Apple’s 52-week low stands at $119.37.

Apple, the world’s most valuable company, currently has a market value of $911.092 billion.

The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:

1. Apple (AAPL) – $911.092B

2. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $789.411B

3. Microsoft (MSFT) – $695.393B

4. Amazon.com (AMZN) – $624.024B

5. Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $529.709B

Selected companies’ current market values:

• Facebook (FB) – $529.709B

• Walmart (WMT) – $304.236B

• Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) – $213.695B

• Intel (INTC) – $207.745B

• Cisco (CSCO) – $203.677B

• Disney (DIS) – $168.785B

• IBM (IBM) – $155.987B

• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $91.908B

• Adobe (ADBE) – $96.858B

• Sony (SNE) – $65.664B

• Tesla (TSLA) – $58.346B

• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $38.597B

• Sirius XM (SIRI) – $25.001B

• Twitter (TWTR) – $18.166B

• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $11.751B

• BlackBerry (BB) – $7.205B

• Pandora (P) – $1.131B

• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $120.115M

