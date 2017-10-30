In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $3.67, or 2.25%, to hit a new all-time closing high of $166.72. Apple’s previous all-time closing high was $164.05 set on September 3, 2017.

AAPL’s all-time intraday high stands at $168.07, also set today.

Apple’s 52-week low stands at $104.08.

Apple, the world’s most valuable company, currently has a market value of $861.15 billion.

The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:

1. Apple (AAPL) – $861.150B

2. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $708.99B

3. Facebook (FB) – $647.25B

4. Microsoft (MSFT) – $647.247B

5. Amazon.com (AMZN) – $533.63B

Selected companies’ current market values:

• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $464.67B

• Walmart (WMT) – $259.737B

• Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) – $209.79B

• Intel (INTC) – $208.49B

• Disney (DIS) – $151.32B

• Cisco (CSCO) – $168.56B

• IBM (IBM) – $143.864B

• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $100.72B

• Adobe (ADBE) – $86.77B

• Tesla (TSLA) – $53.42B

• Sony (SNE) – $50.43B

• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $35.727B

• Sirius XM (SIRI) – $25.42B

• Twitter (TWTR) – $15.61B

• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $10.31B

• BlackBerry (BBRY) – $6.03B

• Pandora (P) – $1.75B

• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $177.45M

