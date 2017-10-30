AAPL’s all-time intraday high stands at $168.07, also set today.
Apple’s 52-week low stands at $104.08.
Apple, the world’s most valuable company, currently has a market value of $861.15 billion.
The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:
1. Apple (AAPL) – $861.150B
2. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $708.99B
3. Facebook (FB) – $647.25B
4. Microsoft (MSFT) – $647.247B
5. Amazon.com (AMZN) – $533.63B
Selected companies’ current market values:
• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $464.67B
• Walmart (WMT) – $259.737B
• Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) – $209.79B
• Intel (INTC) – $208.49B
• Disney (DIS) – $151.32B
• Cisco (CSCO) – $168.56B
• IBM (IBM) – $143.864B
• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $100.72B
• Adobe (ADBE) – $86.77B
• Tesla (TSLA) – $53.42B
• Sony (SNE) – $50.43B
• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $35.727B
• Sirius XM (SIRI) – $25.42B
• Twitter (TWTR) – $15.61B
• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $10.31B
• BlackBerry (BBRY) – $6.03B
• Pandora (P) – $1.75B
• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $177.45M
AAPL quote via NASDAQ here.
MacDailyNews Take: Happy days are here again!
