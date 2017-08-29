AAPL’s all-time intraday high stands at $163.12, also set today.
Apple’s 52-week low stands at $102.53.
Apple, the world’s most valuable company, currently has a market value of $841.47 billion.
The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:
1. Apple (AAPL) – $841.470B
2. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $642.255B
3. Microsoft (MSFT) – $562.649B
4. Facebook (FB) – $488.051B
5. Amazon.com (AMZN) – $458.311B
Selected companies’ current market values:
• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $441.847B
• Walmart (WMT) – $237.452B
• Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) – $187.437B
• Intel (INTC) – $163.196B
• Disney (DIS) – $158.315B
• Cisco (CSCO) – $157.402B
• IBM (IBM) – $133.398B
• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $85.787B
• Adobe (ADBE) – $75.067B
• Tesla (TSLA) – $57.970B
• Sony (SNE) – $47.286B
• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $32.337B
• Sirius XM (SIRI) – $25.971B
• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $11.503B
• Twitter (TWTR) – $12.433B
• BlackBerry (BBRY) – $4.740B
• Pandora (P) – $1.968B
• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $148.436M
