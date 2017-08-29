Today in Nasdaq trading, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $1.44, or 0.89%, to hit a new all-time closing high of $162.91. Apple’s previous all-time closing high was $161.60 set on August 15, 2017.

AAPL’s all-time intraday high stands at $163.12, also set today.

Apple’s 52-week low stands at $102.53.

Apple, the world’s most valuable company, currently has a market value of $841.47 billion.

The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:

1. Apple (AAPL) – $841.470B

2. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $642.255B

3. Microsoft (MSFT) – $562.649B

4. Facebook (FB) – $488.051B

5. Amazon.com (AMZN) – $458.311B

Selected companies’ current market values:

• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $441.847B

• Walmart (WMT) – $237.452B

• Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) – $187.437B

• Intel (INTC) – $163.196B

• Disney (DIS) – $158.315B

• Cisco (CSCO) – $157.402B

• IBM (IBM) – $133.398B

• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $85.787B

• Adobe (ADBE) – $75.067B

• Tesla (TSLA) – $57.970B

• Sony (SNE) – $47.286B

• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $32.337B

• Sirius XM (SIRI) – $25.971B

• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $11.503B

• Twitter (TWTR) – $12.433B

• BlackBerry (BBRY) – $4.740B

• Pandora (P) – $1.968B

• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $148.436M

