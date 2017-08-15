Today in Nasdaq trading, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $1.75, or 1.09%, to hit a new all-time closing high of $161.60. Apple’s previous all-time closing high was $161.06 set on August 9, 2017.

AAPL’s all-time intraday high stands at $162.20, also set today.

Apple’s 52-week low stands at $102.53.

Apple, the world’s most valuable company, currently has a market value of $834.700 billion.

The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:

1. Apple (AAPL) – $834.700B

2. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $642.994B

3. Microsoft (MSFT) – $563.960B

4. Facebook (FB) – $496.618B

5. Amazon.com (AMZN) – $472.089B

Selected companies’ current market values:

• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $439.710B

• Walmart (WMT) – $243.480B

• Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) – $184.461B

• Intel (INTC) – $169.164B

• Cisco (CSCO) – $160.450B

• Disney (DIS) – $158.850B

• IBM (IBM) – $132.401B

• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $87.280B

• Adobe (ADBE) – $74.189B

• Tesla (TSLA) – $60.468B

• Sony (SNE) – $48.740B

• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $32.050B

• Sirius XM (SIRI) – $25.830B

• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $12.080B

• Twitter (TWTR) – $11.690B

• BlackBerry (BBRY) – $4.680B

• Pandora (P) – $1.960B

• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $152.530M

