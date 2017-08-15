AAPL’s all-time intraday high stands at $162.20, also set today.
Apple’s 52-week low stands at $102.53.
Apple, the world’s most valuable company, currently has a market value of $834.700 billion.
The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:
1. Apple (AAPL) – $834.700B
2. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $642.994B
3. Microsoft (MSFT) – $563.960B
4. Facebook (FB) – $496.618B
5. Amazon.com (AMZN) – $472.089B
Selected companies’ current market values:
• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $439.710B
• Walmart (WMT) – $243.480B
• Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) – $184.461B
• Intel (INTC) – $169.164B
• Cisco (CSCO) – $160.450B
• Disney (DIS) – $158.850B
• IBM (IBM) – $132.401B
• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $87.280B
• Adobe (ADBE) – $74.189B
• Tesla (TSLA) – $60.468B
• Sony (SNE) – $48.740B
• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $32.050B
• Sirius XM (SIRI) – $25.830B
• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $12.080B
• Twitter (TWTR) – $11.690B
• BlackBerry (BBRY) – $4.680B
• Pandora (P) – $1.960B
• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $152.530M
