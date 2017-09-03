Today in Nasdaq trading, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $0.05, or 0.03%, to hit a new all-time closing high of $164.05. Apple’s previous all-time closing high was $164.00 set on August 30, 2017.

AAPL’s all-time intraday high stands at $164.94, also set today.

Apple’s 52-week low stands at $102.53.

Apple, the world’s most valuable company, currently has a market value of $847.360 billion.

The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:

1. Apple (AAPL) – $847.360B

2. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $653.920B

3. Microsoft (MSFT) – $569.504B

4. Facebook (FB) – $499.580B

5. Amazon.com (AMZN) – $469.932B

Selected companies’ current market values:

• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $447.380B

• Walmart (WMT) – $235.340B

• Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) – $185.660B

• Intel (INTC) – $164.794B

• Disney (DIS) – $156.231B

• Cisco (CSCO) – $161.052B

• IBM (IBM) – $133.300B

• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $87.612B

• Adobe (ADBE) – $76.557B

• Tesla (TSLA) – $59.395B

• Sony (SNE) – $49.158B

• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $32.118B

• Sirius XM (SIRI) – $26.525B

• Twitter (TWTR) – $12.419B

• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $12.308B

• BlackBerry (BBRY) – $4.835B

• Pandora (P) – $2.050B

• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $148.436M

