AAPL’s all-time intraday high stands at $164.52, also set today.
Apple’s 52-week low stands at $102.53.
Apple, the world’s most valuable company, currently has a market value of $847.100 billion.
The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:
1. Apple (AAPL) – $847.100B
2. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $655.309B
3. Microsoft (MSFT) – $575.896B
4. Facebook (FB) – $499.435B
5. Amazon.com (AMZN) – $464.811B
Selected companies’ current market values:
• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $447.380B
• Walmart (WMT) – $235.340B
• Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) – $185.660B
• Intel (INTC) – $164.794B
• Disney (DIS) – $156.231B
• Cisco (CSCO) – $161.052B
• IBM (IBM) – $133.300B
• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $87.612B
• Adobe (ADBE) – $76.557B
• Tesla (TSLA) – $59.395B
• Sony (SNE) – $49.158B
• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $32.118B
• Sirius XM (SIRI) – $26.525B
• Twitter (TWTR) – $12.419B
• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $12.308B
• BlackBerry (BBRY) – $4.835B
• Pandora (P) – $2.050B
• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $148.436M
MacDailyNews Take: Hello, One Hundred Sixty-Four!
