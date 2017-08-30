Today in Nasdaq trading, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $0.44, or 0.27%, to hit a new all-time closing high of $163.33. Apple’s previous all-time closing high was $162.91 set on August 29, 2017.

AAPL’s all-time intraday high stands at $163.89, also set today.

Apple’s 52-week low stands at $102.53.

Apple, the world’s most valuable company, currently has a market value of $843.740 billion.

The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:

1. Apple (AAPL) – $843.740B

2. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $647.972B

3. Microsoft (MSFT) – $570.040B

4. Facebook (FB) – $493.480B

5. Amazon.com (AMZN) – $464.811B

Selected companies’ current market values:

• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $445.820B

• Walmart (WMT) – $236.729B

• Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) – $185.510B

• Intel (INTC) – $163.950B

• Disney (DIS) – $158.810B

• Cisco (CSCO) – $159.950B

• IBM (IBM) – $132.860B

• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $86.644B

• Adobe (ADBE) – $75.820B

• Tesla (TSLA) – $58.941B

• Sony (SNE) – $48.625B

• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $32.290B

• Sirius XM (SIRI) – $26.290B

• Twitter (TWTR) – $12.430B

• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $12.000B

• BlackBerry (BBRY) – $4.730B

• Pandora (P) – $1.960B

• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $148.060M

