AAPL’s all-time intraday high stands at $163.89, also set today.
Apple’s 52-week low stands at $102.53.
Apple, the world’s most valuable company, currently has a market value of $843.740 billion.
The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:
1. Apple (AAPL) – $843.740B
2. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $647.972B
3. Microsoft (MSFT) – $570.040B
4. Facebook (FB) – $493.480B
5. Amazon.com (AMZN) – $464.811B
Selected companies’ current market values:
• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $445.820B
• Walmart (WMT) – $236.729B
• Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) – $185.510B
• Intel (INTC) – $163.950B
• Disney (DIS) – $158.810B
• Cisco (CSCO) – $159.950B
• IBM (IBM) – $132.860B
• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $86.644B
• Adobe (ADBE) – $75.820B
• Tesla (TSLA) – $58.941B
• Sony (SNE) – $48.625B
• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $32.290B
• Sirius XM (SIRI) – $26.290B
• Twitter (TWTR) – $12.430B
• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $12.000B
• BlackBerry (BBRY) – $4.730B
• Pandora (P) – $1.960B
• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $148.060M
AAPL quote via NASDAQ here.
MacDailyNews Take: Closing in on a market cap of $850 billion!
