AAPL’s all-time intraday high stands at $175.25, also set today.
Apple’s 52-week low stands at $104.08.
Apple, the world’s most valuable company, currently has a market value of $897.53 billion.
The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:
1. Apple (AAPL) – $897.53B
2. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $724.24B
3. Microsoft (MSFT) – $650.11B
4. Amazon.com (AMZN) – $541.22B
5. Facebook (FB) – $523.77B
Selected companies’ current market values:
• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $460.42B
• Walmart (WMT) – $265.71B
• Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) – $206.31B
• Intel (INTC) – $218.93B
• Cisco (CSCO) – $170.34B
• Disney (DIS) – $156.83B
• IBM (IBM) – $140.12B
• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $96.44B
• Adobe (ADBE) – $89.16B
• Sony (SNE) – $59.14B
• Tesla (TSLA) – $51.44B
• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $35.71B
• Sirius XM (SIRI) – $24.54B
• Twitter (TWTR) – $14.52B
• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $11.63B
• BlackBerry (BBRY) – $6.03B
• Pandora (P) – $1.23B
• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $165.73M
AAPL quote via NASDAQ here.
MacDailyNews Take: AAPL’s flirting with a $900 market cap!
Note: We are currently working on our stock ticker issue and hope to have it resolved soon.
