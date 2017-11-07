In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $0.56, or 0.32%, to hit a new all-time closing high of $174.81. Apple’s previous all-time closing high was $174.25 set on November 6, 2017.

AAPL’s all-time intraday high stands at $175.25, also set today.

Apple’s 52-week low stands at $104.08.

Apple, the world’s most valuable company, currently has a market value of $897.53 billion.

The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:

1. Apple (AAPL) – $897.53B

2. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $724.24B

3. Microsoft (MSFT) – $650.11B

4. Amazon.com (AMZN) – $541.22B

5. Facebook (FB) – $523.77B

Selected companies’ current market values:

• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $460.42B

• Walmart (WMT) – $265.71B

• Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) – $206.31B

• Intel (INTC) – $218.93B

• Cisco (CSCO) – $170.34B

• Disney (DIS) – $156.83B

• IBM (IBM) – $140.12B

• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $96.44B

• Adobe (ADBE) – $89.16B

• Sony (SNE) – $59.14B

• Tesla (TSLA) – $51.44B

• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $35.71B

• Sirius XM (SIRI) – $24.54B

• Twitter (TWTR) – $14.52B

• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $11.63B

• BlackBerry (BBRY) – $6.03B

• Pandora (P) – $1.23B

• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $165.73M

