In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $2.32, or 1.39%, to hit a new all-time closing high of $169.04. Apple’s previous all-time closing high was $166.72 set on October 30, 2017.

AAPL’s all-time intraday high stands at $169.65, also set today.

Apple’s 52-week low stands at $104.08.

Apple, the world’s most valuable company, currently has a market value of $873.13 billion.

The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:

1. Apple (AAPL) – $873.13B

2. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $708.93B

3. Microsoft (MSFT) – $641.769B

4. Facebook (FB) – $522.93B

5. Amazon.com (AMZN) – $530.954B

Selected companies’ current market values:

• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $462.251B

• Walmart (WMT) – $260.81B

• Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) – $210.786B

• Intel (INTC) – $213.76B

• Disney (DIS) – $150.97B

• Cisco (CSCO) – $169.109B

• IBM (IBM) – $143.575B

• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $100.025B

• Adobe (ADBE) – $86.344B

• Tesla (TSLA) – $55.328B

• Sony (SNE) – $56.354B

• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $35.994B

• Sirius XM (SIRI) – $25.095B

• Twitter (TWTR) – $15.143B

• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $10.40B

• BlackBerry (BBRY) – $6.032B

• Pandora (P) – $1.774B

• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $175.59M

