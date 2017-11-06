AAPL’s all-time intraday high stands at $174.99, also set today.
Apple’s 52-week low stands at $104.08.
Apple, the world’s most valuable company, currently has a market value of $894.65 billion.
The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:
1. Apple (AAPL) – $894.65B
2. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $717.56B
3. Microsoft (MSFT) – $651.65B
4. Amazon.com (AMZN) – $540.02B
5. Facebook (FB) – $523.54B
Selected companies’ current market values:
• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $461.76B
• Walmart (WMT) – $264.97B
• Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) – $205.93B
• Intel (INTC) – $218.56B
• Disney (DIS) – $155.34B
• Cisco (CSCO) – $170.39B
• IBM (IBM) – $139.65B
• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $96.88B
• Adobe (ADBE) – $89.12B
• Sony (SNE) – $58.97B
• Tesla (TSLA) – $50.89B
• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $35.81B
• Sirius XM (SIRI) – $24.59B
• Twitter (TWTR) – $14.33B
• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $11.51B
• BlackBerry (BBRY) – $6.03B
• Pandora (P) – $1.31B
• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $173.73M
MacDailyNews Take: To the moon, Alice. To the moon!
