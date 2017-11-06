In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $1.75, or 1.01%, to hit a new all-time closing high of $174.25. Apple’s previous all-time closing high was $172.50 set on November 3, 2017.

AAPL’s all-time intraday high stands at $174.99, also set today.

Apple’s 52-week low stands at $104.08.

Apple, the world’s most valuable company, currently has a market value of $894.65 billion.

The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:

1. Apple (AAPL) – $894.65B

2. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $717.56B

3. Microsoft (MSFT) – $651.65B

4. Amazon.com (AMZN) – $540.02B

5. Facebook (FB) – $523.54B

Selected companies’ current market values:

• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $461.76B

• Walmart (WMT) – $264.97B

• Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) – $205.93B

• Intel (INTC) – $218.56B

• Disney (DIS) – $155.34B

• Cisco (CSCO) – $170.39B

• IBM (IBM) – $139.65B

• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $96.88B

• Adobe (ADBE) – $89.12B

• Sony (SNE) – $58.97B

• Tesla (TSLA) – $50.89B

• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $35.81B

• Sirius XM (SIRI) – $24.59B

• Twitter (TWTR) – $14.33B

• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $11.51B

• BlackBerry (BBRY) – $6.03B

• Pandora (P) – $1.31B

• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $173.73M

