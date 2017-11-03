In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $4.39, or 2.61%, to hit a new all-time closing high of $172.50. Apple’s previous all-time closing high was $169.04 set on October 31, 2017.

AAPL’s all-time intraday high stands at $174.25, also set today.

Apple’s 52-week low stands at $104.08.

Apple, the world’s most valuable company, currently has a market value of $891.00 billion.

The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:

1. Apple (AAPL) – $891.00B

2. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $723.08B

3. Microsoft (MSFT) – $649.11B

4. Facebook (FB) – $519.62B

5. Amazon.com (AMZN) – $535.65B

Selected companies’ current market values:

• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $462.25B

• Walmart (WMT) – $267.89B

• Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) – $208.48B

• Intel (INTC) – $216.87B

• Disney (DIS) – $152.25B

• Cisco (CSCO) – $170.69B

• IBM (IBM) – $141.26B

• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $104.27B

• Adobe (ADBE) – $89.86B

• Sony (SNE) – $56.66B

• Tesla (TSLA) – $51.08B

• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $35.86B

• Sirius XM (SIRI) – $24.45B

• Twitter (TWTR) – $14.61B

• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $10.53B

• BlackBerry (BBRY) – $6.03B

• Pandora (P) – $1.36B

• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $175.59M

AAPL quote via NASDAQ here.