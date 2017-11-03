AAPL’s all-time intraday high stands at $174.25, also set today.
Apple’s 52-week low stands at $104.08.
Apple, the world’s most valuable company, currently has a market value of $891.00 billion.
The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:
1. Apple (AAPL) – $891.00B
2. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $723.08B
3. Microsoft (MSFT) – $649.11B
4. Facebook (FB) – $519.62B
5. Amazon.com (AMZN) – $535.65B
Selected companies’ current market values:
• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $462.25B
• Walmart (WMT) – $267.89B
• Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) – $208.48B
• Intel (INTC) – $216.87B
• Disney (DIS) – $152.25B
• Cisco (CSCO) – $170.69B
• IBM (IBM) – $141.26B
• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $104.27B
• Adobe (ADBE) – $89.86B
• Sony (SNE) – $56.66B
• Tesla (TSLA) – $51.08B
• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $35.86B
• Sirius XM (SIRI) – $24.45B
• Twitter (TWTR) – $14.61B
• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $10.53B
• BlackBerry (BBRY) – $6.03B
• Pandora (P) – $1.36B
• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $175.59M
AAPL quote via NASDAQ here.
MacDailyNews Take: Cha-ching!
Note: We are currently working on our stock ticker issue and hope to have it resolved soon.
