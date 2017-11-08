In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $1.43, or 0.82%, to hit a new all-time closing high of $176.24. Apple’s previous all-time closing high was $174.81 set on November 7, 2017.

AAPL’s all-time intraday high stands at $176.24, also set today, right at the close.

Apple’s 52-week low stands at $104.08.

Apple, the world’s most valuable company, currently has a market value of $904.87 billion.

The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:

1. Apple (AAPL) – $904.87B

2. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $727.00B

3. Microsoft (MSFT) – $652.35B

4. Amazon.com (AMZN) – $545.90B

5. Facebook (FB) – $521.77B

Selected companies’ current market values:

• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $456.15B

• Walmart (WMT) – $269.59B

• Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) – $205.93B

• Intel (INTC) – $218.56B

• Cisco (CSCO) – $170.84B

• Disney (DIS) – $156.17B

• IBM (IBM) – $140.33B

• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $96.57B

• Adobe (ADBE) – $90.73B

• Sony (SNE) – $61.03B

• Tesla (TSLA) – $51.16B

• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $35.77B

• Sirius XM (SIRI) – $24.63B

• Twitter (TWTR) – $14.48B

• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $11.30B

• BlackBerry (BBRY) – $6.03B

• Pandora (P) – $1.20B

• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $167.41M

AAPL quote via NASDAQ here.