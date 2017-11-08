AAPL’s all-time intraday high stands at $176.24, also set today, right at the close.
Apple’s 52-week low stands at $104.08.
Apple, the world’s most valuable company, currently has a market value of $904.87 billion.
The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:
1. Apple (AAPL) – $904.87B
2. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $727.00B
3. Microsoft (MSFT) – $652.35B
4. Amazon.com (AMZN) – $545.90B
5. Facebook (FB) – $521.77B
Selected companies’ current market values:
• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $456.15B
• Walmart (WMT) – $269.59B
• Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) – $205.93B
• Intel (INTC) – $218.56B
• Cisco (CSCO) – $170.84B
• Disney (DIS) – $156.17B
• IBM (IBM) – $140.33B
• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $96.57B
• Adobe (ADBE) – $90.73B
• Sony (SNE) – $61.03B
• Tesla (TSLA) – $51.16B
• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $35.77B
• Sirius XM (SIRI) – $24.63B
• Twitter (TWTR) – $14.48B
• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $11.30B
• BlackBerry (BBRY) – $6.03B
• Pandora (P) – $1.20B
• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $167.41M
AAPL quote via NASDAQ here.
MacDailyNews Take: $904.87 billion!
I’d shut it down and give the money back to the shareholders. — Michael Dell, October 6, 1997, when asked what he’d do if he was in charge of Apple
