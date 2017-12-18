In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $2.45, or 1.41%, to hit a new all-time closing high of $176.42. Apple’s previous all-time closing high was $176.24 set on November 8, 2017.

AAPL’s all-time intraday high stands at $177.20, also set today.

Apple’s 52-week low stands at $114.76.

Apple, the world’s most valuable company, currently has a market value of $905.80 billion.

The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:

1. Apple (AAPL) – 905.80B

2. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $748.30B

3. Microsoft (MSFT) – $666.395B (666, appropriate)

4. Amazon.com (AMZN) – $573.71B

5. Facebook (FB) – $525.43B

Selected companies’ current market values:

• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $493.38B

• Walmart (WMT) – $290.02B

• Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) – $195.99B

• Intel (INTC) – $216.50B

• Cisco (CSCO) – $190.23B

• Disney (DIS) – $167.35B

• IBM (IBM) – $141.95B

• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $89.19B

• Adobe (ADBE) – $87.12B

• Sony (SNE) – $58.32B

• Tesla (TSLA) – $59.95B

• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $35.03B

• Sirius XM (SIRI) – $24.96B

• Twitter (TWTR) – $18.25B

• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $10.59B

• BlackBerry (BB) – $5.93B

• Pandora (P) – $1.27B

• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $149.21M

