AAPL’s all-time intraday high stands at $177.20, also set today.
Apple’s 52-week low stands at $114.76.
Apple, the world’s most valuable company, currently has a market value of $905.80 billion.
The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:
1. Apple (AAPL) – 905.80B
2. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $748.30B
3. Microsoft (MSFT) – $666.395B (666, appropriate)
4. Amazon.com (AMZN) – $573.71B
5. Facebook (FB) – $525.43B
Selected companies’ current market values:
• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $493.38B
• Walmart (WMT) – $290.02B
• Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) – $195.99B
• Intel (INTC) – $216.50B
• Cisco (CSCO) – $190.23B
• Disney (DIS) – $167.35B
• IBM (IBM) – $141.95B
• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $89.19B
• Adobe (ADBE) – $87.12B
• Sony (SNE) – $58.32B
• Tesla (TSLA) – $59.95B
• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $35.03B
• Sirius XM (SIRI) – $24.96B
• Twitter (TWTR) – $18.25B
• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $10.59B
• BlackBerry (BB) – $5.93B
• Pandora (P) – $1.27B
• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $149.21M
MacDailyNews Take: The gaudy numbers are making us giddy! 🙂
