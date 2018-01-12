AAPL’s all-time intraday high stands at $177.35, also set today.
Apple’s 52-week low stands at $118.22.
Apple, the world’s most valuable company, currently has a market value of $900.867 billion.
The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:
1. Apple (AAPL) – $900.867B
2. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $781.748B
3. Microsoft (MSFT) – $691.227B
4. Amazon.com (AMZN) – $628.939B
5. Facebook (FB) – $521.215B
Selected companies’ current market values:
• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $519.532B
• Walmart (WMT) – $298.815B
• Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) – $204.131B
• Intel (INTC) – $202.363B
• Cisco (CSCO) – $202.046B
• Disney (DIS) – $169.524B
• IBM (IBM) – $151.034B
• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $88.472B
• Adobe (ADBE) – $96.149B
• Sony (SNE) – $58.32B
• Tesla (TSLA) – $56.507B
• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $37.709B
• Sirius XM (SIRI) – $25.185B
• Twitter (TWTR) – $18.794B
• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $11.597B
• BlackBerry (BB) – $7.195B
• Pandora (P) – $1.142B
• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $127.949M
AAPL quote via NASDAQ here.
MacDailyNews Take: Yup, the AAPL sale has officially ended!
