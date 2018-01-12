In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $1.81, or 1.03%, to hit a new all-time closing high of $177.09. Apple’s previous all-time closing high was $176.42 set on December 18, 2017.

AAPL’s all-time intraday high stands at $177.35, also set today.

Apple’s 52-week low stands at $118.22.

Apple, the world’s most valuable company, currently has a market value of $900.867 billion.

The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:

1. Apple (AAPL) – $900.867B

2. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $781.748B

3. Microsoft (MSFT) – $691.227B

4. Amazon.com (AMZN) – $628.939B

5. Facebook (FB) – $521.215B

Selected companies’ current market values:

• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $519.532B

• Walmart (WMT) – $298.815B

• Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) – $204.131B

• Intel (INTC) – $202.363B

• Cisco (CSCO) – $202.046B

• Disney (DIS) – $169.524B

• IBM (IBM) – $151.034B

• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $88.472B

• Adobe (ADBE) – $96.149B

• Sony (SNE) – $58.32B

• Tesla (TSLA) – $56.507B

• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $37.709B

• Sirius XM (SIRI) – $25.185B

• Twitter (TWTR) – $18.794B

• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $11.597B

• BlackBerry (BB) – $7.195B

• Pandora (P) – $1.142B

• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $127.949M

