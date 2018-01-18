AAPL’s all-time intraday high stands at $180.10, also set today.
Apple’s 52-week low stands at $119.37.
Apple, the world’s most valuable company, currently has a market value of $911.906 billion.
The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:
1. Apple (AAPL) – $911.906B
2. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $787.884B
3. Microsoft (MSFT) – $695.085B
4. Amazon.com (AMZN) – $623.215B
5. Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $527.220B
Selected companies’ current market values:
• Facebook (FB) – $522.465B
• Walmart (WMT) – $309.095B
• Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) – $220.881B
• Intel (INTC) – $208.166B
• Cisco (CSCO) – $204.172B
• Disney (DIS) – $166.434B
• IBM (IBM) – $156.570B
• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $91.120B
• Adobe (ADBE) – $96.715B
• Sony (SNE) – $62.499B
• Tesla (TSLA) – $57.911B
• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $38.317B
• Sirius XM (SIRI) – $25.139B
• Twitter (TWTR) – $17.781B
• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $12.031B
• BlackBerry (BB) – $6.984B
• Pandora (P) – $1.117B
• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $123.100M
AAPL quote via NASDAQ here.
MacDailyNews Take: Inching ever closer to a trillion-dolar valuation!
