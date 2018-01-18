In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $0.16, or 0.09%, to hit a new all-time closing high of $179.26. Apple’s previous all-time closing high was $179.10 set on January 17, 2018.

AAPL’s all-time intraday high stands at $180.10, also set today.

Apple’s 52-week low stands at $119.37.

Apple, the world’s most valuable company, currently has a market value of $911.906 billion.

The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:

1. Apple (AAPL) – $911.906B

2. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $787.884B

3. Microsoft (MSFT) – $695.085B

4. Amazon.com (AMZN) – $623.215B

5. Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $527.220B

Selected companies’ current market values:

• Facebook (FB) – $522.465B

• Walmart (WMT) – $309.095B

• Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) – $220.881B

• Intel (INTC) – $208.166B

• Cisco (CSCO) – $204.172B

• Disney (DIS) – $166.434B

• IBM (IBM) – $156.570B

• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $91.120B

• Adobe (ADBE) – $96.715B

• Sony (SNE) – $62.499B

• Tesla (TSLA) – $57.911B

• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $38.317B

• Sirius XM (SIRI) – $25.139B

• Twitter (TWTR) – $17.781B

• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $12.031B

• BlackBerry (BB) – $6.984B

• Pandora (P) – $1.117B

• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $123.100M

AAPL quote via NASDAQ here.