In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $1.33, or 0.72%, to hit a new all-time closing high of $185.16. Apple’s previous all-time closing high was $188.83 set on May 4, 2018.

AAPL’s all-time intraday high stands at $187.67, also set today.

Apple’s 52-week low stands at $142.20.

Apple, the world’s most valuable company, currently has a market value of $939.504 billion.

The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:

1. Apple (AAPL) – $939.504B

2. Amazon.com (AMZN) – $776.431B

3. Microsoft (MSFT) – $739.278B

4. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $734.733B

5. Facebook (FB) – $515.157B

Selected companies’ current market values:

• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $487.319B

• Walmart (WMT) – $252.348B

• Intel (INTC) – $248.518B

• Cisco (CSCO) – $220.305B

• Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) – $193.709B

• Disney (DIS) – $154.127B

• IBM (IBM) – $131.490B

• Adobe (ADBE) – $113.756B

• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $83.83B

• Sony (SNE) – $58.874B

• Tesla (TSLA) – $51.471B

• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $35.765B

• Sirius XM (SIRI) – $30.052B

• Twitter (TWTR) – $23.494B

• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $11.235B

• BlackBerry (BB) – $5.903B

• Pandora (P) – $1.827B

• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $133.74M

AAPL quote via NASDAQ here.