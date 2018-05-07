AAPL’s all-time intraday high stands at $187.67, also set today.
Apple’s 52-week low stands at $142.20.
Apple, the world’s most valuable company, currently has a market value of $939.504 billion.
The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:
1. Apple (AAPL) – $939.504B
2. Amazon.com (AMZN) – $776.431B
3. Microsoft (MSFT) – $739.278B
4. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $734.733B
5. Facebook (FB) – $515.157B
Selected companies’ current market values:
• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $487.319B
• Walmart (WMT) – $252.348B
• Intel (INTC) – $248.518B
• Cisco (CSCO) – $220.305B
• Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) – $193.709B
• Disney (DIS) – $154.127B
• IBM (IBM) – $131.490B
• Adobe (ADBE) – $113.756B
• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $83.83B
• Sony (SNE) – $58.874B
• Tesla (TSLA) – $51.471B
• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $35.765B
• Sirius XM (SIRI) – $30.052B
• Twitter (TWTR) – $23.494B
• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $11.235B
• BlackBerry (BB) – $5.903B
• Pandora (P) – $1.827B
• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $133.74M
MacDailyNews Take: Just $60.496 billion to go!
