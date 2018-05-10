AAPL’s all-time intraday high stands at $190.37, also set today.
Apple’s 52-week low stands at $142.20.
Apple, the world’s most valuable company, currently has a market value of $934.073 billion.
The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:
1. Apple (AAPL) – $934.073B
2. Amazon.com (AMZN) – $780.769B
3. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $765.315B
4. Microsoft (MSFT) – $752.262B
5. Facebook (FB) – $537.041B
Selected companies’ current market values:
• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $497.125B
• Walmart (WMT) – $244.082B
• Intel (INTC) – $256.207B
• Cisco (CSCO) – $223.051B
• Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) – $202.320B
• Disney (DIS) – $151.541B
• IBM (IBM) – $130.91B
• Adobe (ADBE) – $118.759B
• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $84.197B
• Sony (SNE) – $59.138B
• Tesla (TSLA) – $52.165B
• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $37.325B
• Sirius XM (SIRI) – $30.545B
• Spotify (SPOT) – $26.7B
• Twitter (TWTR) – $24.649B
• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $11.758B
• BlackBerry (BB) – $6.379B
• Pandora (P) – $1.827B
• Fitbit (FIT) – $1.276B
• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $132.613M
MacDailyNews Take: Obviously, the outstanding share count for Apple that Yahoo Finance is using has dropped, resulting in a lower market cap today than yesterday by some $16 billion.
