In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $2.68, or 1.43%, to hit a new all-time closing high of $190.04. Apple’s previous all-time closing high was $187.36 set on May 8, 2018.

AAPL’s all-time intraday high stands at $190.37, also set today.

Apple’s 52-week low stands at $142.20.

Apple, the world’s most valuable company, currently has a market value of $934.073 billion.

The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:

1. Apple (AAPL) – $934.073B

2. Amazon.com (AMZN) – $780.769B

3. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $765.315B

4. Microsoft (MSFT) – $752.262B

5. Facebook (FB) – $537.041B

Selected companies’ current market values:

• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $497.125B

• Walmart (WMT) – $244.082B

• Intel (INTC) – $256.207B

• Cisco (CSCO) – $223.051B

• Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) – $202.320B

• Disney (DIS) – $151.541B

• IBM (IBM) – $130.91B

• Adobe (ADBE) – $118.759B

• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $84.197B

• Sony (SNE) – $59.138B

• Tesla (TSLA) – $52.165B

• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $37.325B

• Sirius XM (SIRI) – $30.545B

• Spotify (SPOT) – $26.7B

• Twitter (TWTR) – $24.649B

• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $11.758B

• BlackBerry (BB) – $6.379B

• Pandora (P) – $1.827B

• Fitbit (FIT) – $1.276B

• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $132.613M

AAPL quote via NASDAQ here.