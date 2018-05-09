AAPL’s all-time intraday high stands at $187.67, set on May 7, 2018.
Apple’s 52-week low stands at $142.20.
Apple, the world’s most valuable company, currently has a market value of $950.667 billion.
The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:
1. Apple (AAPL) – $950.667B
2. Amazon.com (AMZN) – $780.245B
3. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $755.185B
4. Microsoft (MSFT) – $744.809B
5. Facebook (FB) – $528.733B
Selected companies’ current market values:
• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $494.424B
• Walmart (WMT) – $245.233B
• Intel (INTC) – $253.224B
• Cisco (CSCO) – $221.799B
• Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) – $198.294B
• Disney (DIS) – $150.323B
• IBM (IBM) – $130.911B
• Adobe (ADBE) – $118.065B
• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $83.980B
• Sony (SNE) – $58.719B
• Tesla (TSLA) – $52.165B
• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $37.062B
• Sirius XM (SIRI) – $30.321B
• Spotify (SPOT) – $26.735B
• Twitter (TWTR) – $24.341B
• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $11.584B
• BlackBerry (BB) – $6.214B
• Pandora (P) – $1.913B
• Fitbit (FIT) – $1.291B
• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $132.989M
MacDailyNews Take: Just $49.333 billion to go!
