In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $1.31, or 0.70%, to hit a new all-time closing high of $187.36. Apple’s previous all-time closing high was $186.05 set on May 8, 2018.

AAPL’s all-time intraday high stands at $187.67, set on May 7, 2018.

Apple’s 52-week low stands at $142.20.

Apple, the world’s most valuable company, currently has a market value of $950.667 billion.

The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:

1. Apple (AAPL) – $950.667B

2. Amazon.com (AMZN) – $780.245B

3. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $755.185B

4. Microsoft (MSFT) – $744.809B

5. Facebook (FB) – $528.733B

Selected companies’ current market values:

• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $494.424B

• Walmart (WMT) – $245.233B

• Intel (INTC) – $253.224B

• Cisco (CSCO) – $221.799B

• Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) – $198.294B

• Disney (DIS) – $150.323B

• IBM (IBM) – $130.911B

• Adobe (ADBE) – $118.065B

• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $83.980B

• Sony (SNE) – $58.719B

• Tesla (TSLA) – $52.165B

• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $37.062B

• Sirius XM (SIRI) – $30.321B

• Spotify (SPOT) – $26.735B

• Twitter (TWTR) – $24.341B

• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $11.584B

• BlackBerry (BB) – $6.214B

• Pandora (P) – $1.913B

• Fitbit (FIT) – $1.291B

• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $132.989M

