In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $0.89, or 0.48%, to hit a new all-time closing high of $186.05. Apple’s previous all-time closing high was $185.16 set on May 7, 2018.

AAPL’s all-time intraday high stands at $187.67, set on May 7, 2018.

Apple’s 52-week low stands at $142.20.

Apple, the world’s most valuable company, currently has a market value of $944.020 billion.

The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:

1. Apple (AAPL) – $944.020B

2. Amazon.com (AMZN) – $772.671B

3. Microsoft (MSFT) – $736.127B

4. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $734.13B

5. Facebook (FB) – $517.907B

Selected companies’ current market values:

• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $485.621B

• Walmart (WMT) – $253.146B

• Intel (INTC) – $249.916B

• Cisco (CSCO) – $220.209B

• Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) – $197.438B

• Disney (DIS) – $153.060B

• IBM (IBM) – $131.269B

• Adobe (ADBE) – $115.514B

• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $83.655B

• Sony (SNE) – $58.819B

• Tesla (TSLA) – $51.471B

• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $36.044B

• Sirius XM (SIRI) – $29.694B

• Spotify (SPOT) – $26.837B

• Twitter (TWTR) – $23.884B

• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $11.254B

• BlackBerry (BB) – $5.967B

• Pandora (P) – $1.829B

• Fitbit (FIT) – $1.224B

• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $131.862M

AAPL quote via NASDAQ here.