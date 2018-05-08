AAPL’s all-time intraday high stands at $187.67, set on May 7, 2018.
Apple’s 52-week low stands at $142.20.
Apple, the world’s most valuable company, currently has a market value of $944.020 billion.
The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:
1. Apple (AAPL) – $944.020B
2. Amazon.com (AMZN) – $772.671B
3. Microsoft (MSFT) – $736.127B
4. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $734.13B
5. Facebook (FB) – $517.907B
Selected companies’ current market values:
• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $485.621B
• Walmart (WMT) – $253.146B
• Intel (INTC) – $249.916B
• Cisco (CSCO) – $220.209B
• Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) – $197.438B
• Disney (DIS) – $153.060B
• IBM (IBM) – $131.269B
• Adobe (ADBE) – $115.514B
• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $83.655B
• Sony (SNE) – $58.819B
• Tesla (TSLA) – $51.471B
• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $36.044B
• Sirius XM (SIRI) – $29.694B
• Spotify (SPOT) – $26.837B
• Twitter (TWTR) – $23.884B
• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $11.254B
• BlackBerry (BB) – $5.967B
• Pandora (P) – $1.829B
• Fitbit (FIT) – $1.224B
• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $131.862M
MacDailyNews Take: Just $55.98 billion to go!
