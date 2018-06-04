In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $1.59, or 0.84%, to hit a new all-time closing high of $191.83. Apple’s previous all-time closing high was $190.24 set on June 1 2018.

AAPL’s all-time intraday high stands at $193.42, also set today.

Apple’s 52-week low stands at $142.20.

Apple, the world’s most valuable company, currently has a market value of $942.871 billion.

The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:

1. Apple (AAPL) – 942.871B

2. Amazon.com (AMZN) – $808.034B

3. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $796.004B

4. Microsoft (MSFT) – $781.151B

5. Facebook (FB) – $559.474B

Selected companies’ current market values:

• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $474.661B

• Walmart (WMT) – $252.201B

• Intel (INTC) – $264.828B

• Cisco (CSCO) – $204.952B

• Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) – $197.575B

• Disney (DIS) – $149.41B

• IBM (IBM) – $131.306B

• Adobe (ADBE) – $124.762B

• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $76.799B

• Sony (SNE) – $60.657B

• Tesla (TSLA) – $50.385B

• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $37.325B

• Sirius XM (SIRI) – $31.799B

• Spotify (SPOT) – $29.008B

• Twitter (TWTR) – $28.406B

• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $14.395B

• BlackBerry (BB) – $6.424B

• Pandora (P) – $1.925B

• Fitbit (FIT) – $1.414B

• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $131.486M

