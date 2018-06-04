AAPL’s all-time intraday high stands at $193.42, also set today.
Apple’s 52-week low stands at $142.20.
Apple, the world’s most valuable company, currently has a market value of $942.871 billion.
The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:
1. Apple (AAPL) – 942.871B
2. Amazon.com (AMZN) – $808.034B
3. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $796.004B
4. Microsoft (MSFT) – $781.151B
5. Facebook (FB) – $559.474B
Selected companies’ current market values:
• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $474.661B
• Walmart (WMT) – $252.201B
• Intel (INTC) – $264.828B
• Cisco (CSCO) – $204.952B
• Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) – $197.575B
• Disney (DIS) – $149.41B
• IBM (IBM) – $131.306B
• Adobe (ADBE) – $124.762B
• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $76.799B
• Sony (SNE) – $60.657B
• Tesla (TSLA) – $50.385B
• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $37.325B
• Sirius XM (SIRI) – $31.799B
• Spotify (SPOT) – $29.008B
• Twitter (TWTR) – $28.406B
• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $14.395B
• BlackBerry (BB) – $6.424B
• Pandora (P) – $1.925B
• Fitbit (FIT) – $1.414B
• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $131.486M
AAPL quote via NASDAQ here.
MacDailyNews Note: The market finally seems to have figured out beforehand that WWDC is a developer conference that’s naturally focused on software and therefore did not punish Apple for not debuting new hardware, for a welcome change!
