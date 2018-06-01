In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $3.37, or 1.80%, to hit a new all-time closing high of $190.24. Apple’s previous all-time closing high was $190.04 set on May 10, 2018.

AAPL’s all-time intraday high stands at $190.37, set on May 10, 2018.

Apple’s 52-week low stands at $142.20.

Apple, the world’s most valuable company, currently has a market value of $935.056 billion.

The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:

1. Apple (AAPL) – $935.056B

2. Amazon.com (AMZN) – $796.520B

3. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $780.165B

4. Microsoft (MSFT) – $774.39B

5. Facebook (FB) – $561.529B

Selected companies’ current market values:

• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $476.639B

• Walmart (WMT) – $245.026B

• Intel (INTC) – $265.993B

• Cisco (CSCO) – $210.333B

• Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) – $194.138B

• Disney (DIS) – $148.098B

• IBM (IBM) – $130.306B

• Adobe (ADBE) – $123.763B

• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $75.265B

• Sony (SNE) – $60.504B

• Tesla (TSLA) – $49.549B

• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $37.226B

• Sirius XM (SIRI) – $31.665B

• Spotify (SPOT) – $28.369B

• Twitter (TWTR) – $27.484B

• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $13.959B

• BlackBerry (BB) – $6.278B

• Pandora (P) – $1.912B

• Fitbit (FIT) – $1.332B

• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $133.74M

AAPL quote via NASDAQ here.