AAPL’s all-time intraday high stands at $190.37, set on May 10, 2018.
Apple’s 52-week low stands at $142.20.
Apple, the world’s most valuable company, currently has a market value of $935.056 billion.
The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:
1. Apple (AAPL) – $935.056B
2. Amazon.com (AMZN) – $796.520B
3. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $780.165B
4. Microsoft (MSFT) – $774.39B
5. Facebook (FB) – $561.529B
Selected companies’ current market values:
• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $476.639B
• Walmart (WMT) – $245.026B
• Intel (INTC) – $265.993B
• Cisco (CSCO) – $210.333B
• Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) – $194.138B
• Disney (DIS) – $148.098B
• IBM (IBM) – $130.306B
• Adobe (ADBE) – $123.763B
• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $75.265B
• Sony (SNE) – $60.504B
• Tesla (TSLA) – $49.549B
• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $37.226B
• Sirius XM (SIRI) – $31.665B
• Spotify (SPOT) – $28.369B
• Twitter (TWTR) – $27.484B
• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $13.959B
• BlackBerry (BB) – $6.278B
• Pandora (P) – $1.912B
• Fitbit (FIT) – $1.332B
• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $133.74M
