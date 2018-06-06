AAPL’s all-time intraday high stands at $194.08, also set today.
Apple’s 52-week low stands at $142.20.
Apple, the world’s most valuable company, currently has a market value of $953.439 billion.
The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:
1. Apple (AAPL) – $953.439 B
2. Amazon.com (AMZN) – $822.824B
3. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $794.320B
4. Microsoft (MSFT) – $787.451B
5. Facebook (FB) – $553.858B
Selected companies’ current market values:
• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $479.148B
• Walmart (WMT) – $249.662B
• Intel (INTC) – $265.760B
• Cisco (CSCO) – $208.149B
• Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) – $195.548B
• Disney (DIS) – $151.899B
• IBM (IBM) – $132.839B
• Adobe (ADBE) – $125.063B
• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $79.348B
• Sony (SNE) – $62.017B
• Tesla (TSLA) – $54.249B
• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $38.589B
• Sirius XM (SIRI) – $32.023B
• Twitter (TWTR) – $30.071B
• Spotify (SPOT) – $29.509B
• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $15.190B
• BlackBerry (BB) – $6.764B
• Pandora (P) – $2.005B
• Fitbit (FIT) – $1.542B
• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $134.116M
AAPL quote via NASDAQ here.
MacDailyNews Note: Just a $46 billion and change to go!
SEE ALSO:
Apple shares hit new all-time intraday and closing highs – June 5, 2018
Apple shares hit new all-time intraday and closing highs – June 4, 2018
Apple shares hit new all-time closing high – June 1. 2018
Apple shares hit new all-time closing high – May 10, 2018
Apple shares hit new all-time closing high – May 9, 2018
Apple shares hit new all-time closing high – May 8, 2018
Apple shares hit new all-time intraday and closing highs – May 7, 2018
Apple shares hit new all-time intraday and closing highs – May 4, 2018
Apple shares hit new all-time intraday and closing highs – March 12, 2018