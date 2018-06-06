In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $0.67, or 0.35%, to hit a new all-time closing high of $193.98. Apple’s previous all-time closing high was $193.31 set on June 5, 2018.

AAPL’s all-time intraday high stands at $194.08, also set today.

Apple’s 52-week low stands at $142.20.

Apple, the world’s most valuable company, currently has a market value of $953.439 billion.

The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:

1. Apple (AAPL) – $953.439 B

2. Amazon.com (AMZN) – $822.824B

3. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $794.320B

4. Microsoft (MSFT) – $787.451B

5. Facebook (FB) – $553.858B

Selected companies’ current market values:

• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $479.148B

• Walmart (WMT) – $249.662B

• Intel (INTC) – $265.760B

• Cisco (CSCO) – $208.149B

• Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) – $195.548B

• Disney (DIS) – $151.899B

• IBM (IBM) – $132.839B

• Adobe (ADBE) – $125.063B

• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $79.348B

• Sony (SNE) – $62.017B

• Tesla (TSLA) – $54.249B

• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $38.589B

• Sirius XM (SIRI) – $32.023B

• Twitter (TWTR) – $30.071B

• Spotify (SPOT) – $29.509B

• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $15.190B

• BlackBerry (BB) – $6.764B

• Pandora (P) – $2.005B

• Fitbit (FIT) – $1.542B

• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $134.116M

