In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $0.60, or 0.29%, to hit a new all-time closing high of $207.99. Apple’s previous all-time closing high was $207.39 set on August 2, 2018.

AAPL’s all-time intraday high stands at $208.74, also set today.

Apple’s 52-week low stands at $149.16.



Apple, the world’s most valuable company, currently has a market value of $1.004 trillion.



The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:

1. Apple (AAPL) – $1.004T

2. Amazon.com (AMZN) – $889.293B

3. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $850.780B

4. Microsoft (MSFT) – $830.093B

5. Facebook (FB) – $513.29B

Selected companies’ current market values:

• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $502.137B

• Walmart (WMT) – $261.917B

• Intel (INTC) – $228.636B

• Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) – $217.862B

• Cisco (CSCO) – $200.463B

• Disney (DIS) – $168.910B

• IBM (IBM) – $135.584B

• Adobe (ADBE) – $124.022B

• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $91.157B

• Sony (SNE) – $70.186B

• Tesla (TSLA) – $55.145B

• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $37.058B

• Spotify (SPOT) – $31.800B

• Sirius XM (SIRI) – $30.833B

• Twitter (TWTR) – $23.967B

• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $18.262B

• BlackBerry (BB) – $5.328B

• Pandora (P) – $2.1748B

• Sonos (SONO) – $1.860B

• Fitbit (FIT) – $1.315B

• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $138.999M

AAPL quote via NASDAQ here.