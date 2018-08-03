AAPL’s all-time intraday high stands at $208.74, also set today.
Apple’s 52-week low stands at $149.16.
Apple, the world’s most valuable company, currently has a market value of $1.004 trillion.
The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:
1. Apple (AAPL) – $1.004T
2. Amazon.com (AMZN) – $889.293B
3. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $850.780B
4. Microsoft (MSFT) – $830.093B
5. Facebook (FB) – $513.29B
Selected companies’ current market values:
• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $502.137B
• Walmart (WMT) – $261.917B
• Intel (INTC) – $228.636B
• Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) – $217.862B
• Cisco (CSCO) – $200.463B
• Disney (DIS) – $168.910B
• IBM (IBM) – $135.584B
• Adobe (ADBE) – $124.022B
• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $91.157B
• Sony (SNE) – $70.186B
• Tesla (TSLA) – $55.145B
• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $37.058B
• Spotify (SPOT) – $31.800B
• Sirius XM (SIRI) – $30.833B
• Twitter (TWTR) – $23.967B
• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $18.262B
• BlackBerry (BB) – $5.328B
• Pandora (P) – $2.1748B
• Sonos (SONO) – $1.860B
• Fitbit (FIT) – $1.315B
• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $138.999M
AAPL quote via NASDAQ here.
MacDailyNews Take: On to $2 trillion we go!
SEE ALSO:
Apple shares hit new all-time intraday and closing highs – August 2, 2018
Apple shares hit new all-time intraday and closing highs – August 1, 2018
Apple shares hit new all-time intraday and closing highs – July 25, 2018
Apple shares hit new all-time intraday and closing highs – June 6, 2018
Apple shares hit new all-time intraday and closing highs – June 5, 2018
Apple shares hit new all-time intraday and closing highs – June 4, 2018
Apple shares hit new all-time closing high – June 1. 2018
Apple shares hit new all-time closing high – May 10, 2018
Apple shares hit new all-time closing high – May 9, 2018
Apple shares hit new all-time closing high – May 8, 2018
Apple shares hit new all-time intraday and closing highs – May 7, 2018
Apple shares hit new all-time intraday and closing highs – May 4, 2018
Apple shares hit new all-time intraday and closing highs – March 12, 2018