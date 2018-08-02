In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $5.89, or 2.92%, to hit a new all-time closing high of $207.39. Apple’s previous all-time closing high was $201.50 set on August 1, 2018.

AAPL’s all-time intraday high stands at $208.38, also set today.

Apple’s 52-week low stands at $149.16.



Apple, the world’s most valuable company, currently has a market value of $1.002 trillion (with a “t”).



The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:

1. Apple (AAPL) – $1.002T

2. Amazon.com (AMZN) – $880.981B

3. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $845.738B

4. Microsoft (MSFT) – $816.993B

5. Facebook (FB) – $509.219B

Selected companies’ current market values:

• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $496.351B

• Walmart (WMT) – $260.382B

• Intel (INTC) – $224.21B

• Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) – $217.026B

• Cisco (CSCO) – $197.126B

• Disney (DIS) – $167.958B

• IBM (IBM) – $131.728B

• Adobe (ADBE) – $121.270B

• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $90.585B

• Sony (SNE) – $70.237B

• Tesla (TSLA) – $55.669B

• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $37.058B

• Spotify (SPOT) – $31.741B

• Sirius XM (SIRI) – $31.237B

• Twitter (TWTR) – $24.252B

• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $18.006B

• BlackBerry (BB) – $5.413B

• Pandora (P) – $2.088B

• Sonos (SONO) – $1.862B

• Fitbit (FIT) – $1.315B

• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $138.999M

AAPL quote via NASDAQ here.