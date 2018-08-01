AAPL’s all-time intraday high stands at $201.76, also set today.
Apple’s 52-week low stands at $149.16.
Apple, the world’s most valuable company, currently has a market value of $990.401 billion (see Note below).
The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:
1. Apple (AAPL) – $990.401B
2. Amazon.com (AMZN) – $876.554B
3. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $840.191B
4. Microsoft (MSFT) – $816.570B
5. Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $496.417B
Selected companies’ current market values:
• Facebook (FB) – $495.591B
• Walmart (WMT) – $260.382B
• Intel (INTC) – $225.063B
• Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) – $217.862B
• Cisco (CSCO) – $196.863B
• Disney (DIS) – $167.958B
• IBM (IBM) – $131.728B
• Adobe (ADBE) – $121.441B
• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $91.277B
• Sony (SNE) – $70.237B
• Tesla (TSLA) – $51.081B
• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $37.058B
• Spotify (SPOT) – $32.088B
• Sirius XM (SIRI) – $30.788B
• Twitter (TWTR) – $23.929B
• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $17.913B
• BlackBerry (BB) – $5.279B
• Pandora (P) – $2.059B
• Fitbit (FIT) – $1.428B
• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $131.486M
AAPL quote via NASDAQ here.
MacDailyNews Note: Apple Inc. released its 10-Q filing after the bell on Wednesday, disclosing a share count of 4.83 billion as of July 20. The updated share count gives Apple a market capitalization of $973.2 billion, using Wednesday’s closing price of $201.50.
SEE ALSO:
Apple shares hit new all-time intraday and closing highs – July 25, 2018
Apple shares hit new all-time intraday and closing highs – June 6, 2018
Apple shares hit new all-time intraday and closing highs – June 5, 2018
Apple shares hit new all-time intraday and closing highs – June 4, 2018
Apple shares hit new all-time closing high – June 1. 2018
Apple shares hit new all-time closing high – May 10, 2018
Apple shares hit new all-time closing high – May 9, 2018
Apple shares hit new all-time closing high – May 8, 2018
Apple shares hit new all-time intraday and closing highs – May 7, 2018
Apple shares hit new all-time intraday and closing highs – May 4, 2018
Apple shares hit new all-time intraday and closing highs – March 12, 2018