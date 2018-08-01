In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $11.21, or 5.89%, to hit a new all-time closing high of $201.50. Apple’s previous all-time closing high was $194.82 set on July 25, 2018.

AAPL’s all-time intraday high stands at $201.76, also set today.

Apple’s 52-week low stands at $149.16.



Apple, the world’s most valuable company, currently has a market value of $990.401 billion (see Note below).



The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:

1. Apple (AAPL) – $990.401B

2. Amazon.com (AMZN) – $876.554B

3. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $840.191B

4. Microsoft (MSFT) – $816.570B

5. Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $496.417B

Selected companies’ current market values:

• Facebook (FB) – $495.591B

• Walmart (WMT) – $260.382B

• Intel (INTC) – $225.063B

• Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) – $217.862B

• Cisco (CSCO) – $196.863B

• Disney (DIS) – $167.958B

• IBM (IBM) – $131.728B

• Adobe (ADBE) – $121.441B

• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $91.277B

• Sony (SNE) – $70.237B

• Tesla (TSLA) – $51.081B

• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $37.058B

• Spotify (SPOT) – $32.088B

• Sirius XM (SIRI) – $30.788B

• Twitter (TWTR) – $23.929B

• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $17.913B

• BlackBerry (BB) – $5.279B

• Pandora (P) – $2.059B

• Fitbit (FIT) – $1.428B

• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $131.486M

