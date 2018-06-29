“ARKit is Apple’s framework for understanding what the camera sees and tracking the position and orientation of that camera relative to the world around it,” Ritchie writes. “That includes surfaces, objects, and faces, and their movements and expressions.”
“For multi-user, because the world map represents a single, real-world coordinate system, one person can initiate the experience and then share it with one or more other people. Each of them shares the same AR space from their own physical perspective,” Ritchie writes. “It does this by being not only faster to initialize in iOS 12, but through faster and more robust tracking and plane detection.”
MacDailyNews Take: Apple is really out in front on AR! (Of course, they were really out in front in personal assistants at one time, too.) Hopefully, Apple can keep their focus and continue pushing on AR.
Someday, hopefully sooner than later, we’ll look back at holding up slabs of metal and glass to access AR as unbelievably quaint. — MacDailyNews, July 28, 2017
The impact of augmented reality cannot be overstated. It will be a paradigm shift larger than the iPhone and the half-assed clones it begat. — MacDailyNews, August 4, 2017
Augmented Reality is going to change everything. — MacDailyNews, July 21, 2017
