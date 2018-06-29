“One day, Augmented Reality (AR) will live in our glasses or contact lenses, in the photons hacked on their way to our visual receptors, or embedded right into our brains. For now, it lives inside our iPhones and iPads,” Rene Ritchie writes for iMore. “Apple seems to want to make sure it goes as fast and as far as possible with the technology on our current devices so it’s as mature as possible by the time we get to whatever comes next.”

“ARKit is Apple’s framework for understanding what the camera sees and tracking the position and orientation of that camera relative to the world around it,” Ritchie writes. “That includes surfaces, objects, and faces, and their movements and expressions.”

“For multi-user, because the world map represents a single, real-world coordinate system, one person can initiate the experience and then share it with one or more other people. Each of them shares the same AR space from their own physical perspective,” Ritchie writes. “It does this by being not only faster to initialize in iOS 12, but through faster and more robust tracking and plane detection.”

